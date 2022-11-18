Enchanted 3: Will There Be Disenchanted Sequel?

Directed by Adam Shankman, ‘Disenchanted’ is a musical fantasy comedy film. The sequel to the 2007 release ‘Enchanted,’ the story takes place 15 years after Giselle defeated the evil queen Narissa and found her happily ever after with Robert Philip, a New York divorce lawyer, and his daughter Morgan. At the start of the sequel, Giselle and Robert move to the picturesque suburb of Monroeville, New York, with Morgan and their new baby Sofia on Giselle’s insistence. But the former Andalasia resident still finds herself overwhelmed by all the changes around her and decides to use magic to solve her problems. Predictably, it leads to disastrous consequences.

Following its release, ‘Disenchanted’ received a mixed response from the critics. Although the performances and the soundtrack garnered much praise, the direction and plot were criticized. If you are a fan of the ‘Enchanted’ series and want to know whether there will be an ‘Enchanted 3’ or ‘Disenchanted’ sequel, we got you covered.

Enchanted 3 Release Date

‘Disenchanted’ premiered on November 18, 2022, on Disney+. The intermediate period between the release of the two films is 15 years. As for ‘Enchanted 3,’ this is what we know.

Neither the filmmakers nor the Disney executives have yet confirmed the development of a sequel. While the lukewarm response to the second film from the critics is a matter of concern, it doesn’t matter if the audience’s reaction is positive. Given how franchise filmmaking has become the norm in the last two decades, it’s possible that Disney intends to create an entire trilogy out of the ‘Enchanted’ films. If that’s the case, they probably will not wait another 15 years to greenlight the third film.

So, if ‘Disenchanted’ performs well with the general audience, expect the announcement for ‘Enchanted 3’ to be made in the next couple of years. And if that happens, viewers can expect ‘Enchanted 3 to come out sometime in Q4 2025.

Enchanted 3 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Disenchanted’ stars Amy Adams (Giselle), Patrick Dempsey (Robert Philip), James Marsden (King Edward), Idina Menzel (Nancy Tremaine), Gabriella Baldacchino (Morgan Philip), and Maya Rudolph (Malvina Monroe). The film’s cast also includes Griffin Newman (the voice of Pip), Kolton Stewart (Tyson Monroe), Yvette Nicole Brown (Rosaleen), Jayma Mays (Ruby), and Oscar Nunez (Edgar).

If there is indeed a third entry in the ‘Enchanted’ cinematic franchise, the four main members of the main cast — Adams, Dempsey, Marsden, and Menzel — will likely reprise their respective roles. Although Baldacchino joined the project as a recast (Rachel Covey plays her character in the original film), that doesn’t necessarily mean the role will be again because for the next movie. Baldacchino can very well appear in the prospective ‘Enchanted 3,’ portraying an older version of an adult Morgan. As Rudolph’s character isn’t dead despite being the antagonist, she might also appear in the next film. These actors will likely be joined by new members of the cast.

Enchanted 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Disenchanted,’ Giselle realizes that she has made a grave mistake by using the Andalasia Wishing Wand to infuse Monroeville with magic, inadvertently beginning the destruction of Andalasia. Ultimately, Morgan saves Giselle and Andalasia, making the broken Wishing Wand whole and turning things back to how they used to be. Monroeville becomes an ordinary suburb once more, and all the magic goes back to Andalasia.

In the prospective sequel, Morgan can serve as the main protagonist, and Giselle can take the backseat. A crisis might loom over Andalasia, prompting Morgan to return to the fairytale land and help her friends. Sofia, who will no longer be an infant then, can be her sister’s sidekick.

