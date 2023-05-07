Erica watched the Dateline special with Arnold and other supporters at Bearno’s Pizza on Main Street Sunday. Kotb detailed the six-year-olds inspiring recovery. “Never give up. Always have faith and think that you can get the answers if you work hard enough for them,” the investigator said after watching the Dateline NBC premiere. On the four-year anniversary of Erica’s release from Kosair Children’s Hospital, it named Erica its new child safety advocate. Erica Lynne Hughes in his teens is a meritorious student and lives in Kentucky with relatives.