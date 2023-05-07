NBC’s ‘Dateline: Against All Odds’ features 41-year-old Earon Harper’s daughter, who was shot in her Louisville, Kentucky, residence in May 2006. While her mother succumbed to her injuries, the daughter fought against all odds and survived. It is an inspiring take like no other, and the episode tells her tale of survival through interviews with the people involved. If you’re intrigued to know more about the case and Erika’s story, we’ve you covered. Let’s begin then, shall we?

Who is Erika Hughes?

On May 18, 2006, Earon Michelle Harper’s landlord stopped by her rental home on Wilson Avenue in south Louisville in Jefferson County, Kentucky. He entered Earon’s residence after finding an open, empty purse on the walk leading to her door and the front door ajar. He knocked repeatedly before he went inside when there was no response. He was shocked to find the 41-year-old tenant lying on the floor between the front room and a bedroom. She had been fatally shot twice and was declared dead at the scene.

To increase his horror, he saw her two-year-old daughter, Erica Hughes, lying on the bed, badly wounded and moaning in pain, in the bedroom. Panicked, he immediately dialed 911, and the officers quickly responded to his distress call. Louisville Metro Police Department Det. Thomas Barth thought the infant was dead when he first saw her lying motionless on the bed. Thomas added, “And then, eventually, I touched her and she pushed my hand and said, you know, ‘Leave me alone.'”

Standard procedure is to wait for an ambulance, but Hughes had been shot in the head so a sergeant on the scene made the decision to break protocol. “He just realized, he said ‘Hey, this is a 2-year-old baby.’ He said: ‘The ambulance is taking too long. We have to go ahead and act now,'” Kelsey recalled. The two put Hughes in the car and stepped on the gas. “He [the sergeant] said: ‘Drive as fast as you can and they’re blocking off the streets,'” Kelsey said. “And he said he’s willing to deal with what comes after that.”

What came after that was a miracle. “They knew this little girl was in critical condition with bullets in her head. They had to get to the hospital right away,” said George Burney, President of Pride Inc. “The doctor said if we had not decided to do what we did, she would not be here today,” Kelsey said. Their actions helped save the life of a 2-year-old girl who was shot in the head. But Hughes is here because of their actions. The officers were given an award for their actions during a celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King.

Where is Erika Hughes Now?

“To be honest, I just thought it was another homicide,” said LMPD Det. Thomas Barth. Metro Police Officers Steven Kelsey and Thomas Barth responded to the home of Erica Hughes in May of 2006. “After we started clearing the house that’s when we saw her, well actually seen her laying on the bed,” Barth said. “These two officers should have been awarded after it happened but we didn’t do it then.”

Erica was then 8 years old and in the third grade. Although she lost sight in one of her eyes as a result of the shooting, she’s still full of life. Hughes made a recovery, and now she’s making a difference, talking to gunshot victims in and out of the hospital. “I read books and go to the library and play outside with my little sisters,” Hughes said. Arnold said he made a promise to a then 2-year-old Erica’s grandmother. He promised to find those responsible for the shooting discussed with Hoda Kotb in the Dateline interview.

Erica watched the Dateline special with Arnold and other supporters at Bearno’s Pizza on Main Street Sunday. Kotb detailed the six-year-olds inspiring recovery. “Never give up. Always have faith and think that you can get the answers if you work hard enough for them,” the investigator said after watching the Dateline NBC premiere. On the four-year anniversary of Erica’s release from Kosair Children’s Hospital, it named Erica its new child safety advocate. Erica Lynne Hughes in his teens is a meritorious student and lives in Kentucky with relatives.

