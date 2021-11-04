Eternals Sequel: Release Date, Cast, and Plot Details

‘Eternals’ brings a new group of superheroes from the pages of Marvel Comics to our screens in the form of the eponymous alien race who are meant to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Directed by Chloé Zhao (‘Nomadland‘), the film tells the epic story of the Eternals’ centuries-long journey towards uncovering the truth about their existence and fulfilling their purpose.

It is the 26th film in the ‘MCU‘ and received mixed reviews from critics upon release. Despite this, the enchanting film has certainly won over the audiences with its spectacular visual style, action sequences, and expansive narrative that begins at the dawn of time and concludes in an epic battle that will decide humanity’s fate.

As a result, viewers can’t help but fall in love with the Eternals’ dysfunctional family dynamic and each of their unique abilities. Therefore, fans must be wondering whether we will get to see these unforgettable characters on the screen once more in a follow-up film. If you are looking for details regarding a sequel to ‘Eternals,’ allow us to share everything we know in that regard!

Eternals Sequel Release Date

‘Eternals’ was released theatrically on November 5, 2021, by Walt Disney Studios. The film held its world premiere on October 18, 2021, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and was released in some countries on November 3, 2021, before arriving on screens worldwide a couple of days later. It is expected to land on Disney+ at a later date.

The movie was initially slated for release on November 6, 2020, but had to be delayed multiple times due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the film and theater industries. The critical reaction to the film has been mixed. Critics have praised its visual style and epic scope but criticized its use of exposition and overall pacing.

However, fans hoping to see more of the Eternals need not worry as the film’s critical reception likely won’t play a major part in deciding the characters’ future. Marvel Studios usually plans its interconnected films well in advance, and the movie does end with a slate confirming that the Eternals will return. Therefore, we certainly haven’t seen the last of these characters. However, whether the characters appear in other properties or in a direct follow-up installment remains to be seen.

Director Chloé Zhao has expressed that her intention was always to make ‘Eternals’ a standalone movie but hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a sequel. In an interview with the Toronto Sun, producer Nate Moore also cautioned the fans’ expectation of a sequel. He said, “It’s not something that is a must-have. Obviously, we have ideas of where we could go, but there isn’t a hard and fast rule where we have to have three of these things, and this is the first.”

From Zhao and Moore’s words, we can incur that a direct sequel isn’t guaranteed but remains a possibility. Therefore, we will likely have to wait for an official announcement from the studio. If the audience reception and film’s box office numbers line up with the studio’s expectations, a second part could very well be greenlit.

However, even if that happens, fans shouldn’t expect the new installment to come out anytime soon. Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 is already choke-full, with titles expected to release well into 2023. Hence, ‘Eternals 2’ could arrive on our screens in 2024, at the earliest.

Eternals Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Eternals’ features a star-studded cast with the likes of Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena round off the titular superhero team. Kit Harington, Harish Patel, Haaz Sleiman, and Esai Daniel Cross appear in supporting roles as Dane Whitman, Karun, Ben, and Jack, respectively. Harry Styles makes a cameo appearance as Starfox in the mid-credits scene.

For the potential ‘Eternals 2,’ most of the main cast members are likely to return. Despite the death of Hayek and Lee’s characters, both could appear in flashback sequences. Madden’s involvement will likely depend on the sequel’s story, given his character’s uncertain fate at the end of the first movie. Harington and Styles could play a larger role in the sequel. We are also likely to see some new faces among the cast for the follow-up.

Eternals Sequel Plot: What can it be About?

In ‘Eternals,’ the heroes learn that they are meant to protect the planet so that a Celestial can emerge from it by harnessing the energy of the life forms and destroying the Earth. They decide to save the Earth and defy their commands. After defeating the Deviants and stopping the emergence, the heroes part ways. Druig, Thena, and Makkari head into space to find other Eternals in hopes of freeing them from the Celestials’ orders. The remaining Eternals return to their lives on Earth.

‘Eternals 2′ could focus on the heroes uniting to deal with the Celestials’ wrath. Sersi might go on a journey to rediscover her powers after seemingly losing them at the end of the first film. Dane could take on the mantle of the Black Knight and aid the Eternals in protecting the Earth. The other Eternals could learn more about their ancestors, the First Generation Eternals, and their connections to the Celestials.

