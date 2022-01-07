Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast and Spoilers

Created by Sam Levinson for HBO and loosely based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name, ‘Euphoria‘ is one of the most gritty and glorious teen drama series to have ever descended on television. The series revolves around Rue (Zendaya delivers an Emmy-winning performance), a late teen fresh out of rehab who falls for the mysterious persona in Jules. However, with the train picking up speed, their relationship faces complex challenges. The neon-lit show conceals a range of themes such as sex, drugs, identity, toxicity, trauma, and love.

The show gathered a devoted fan base thanks to its daunting and realistic exploration of a teenage life caught between rock-bottom and the eponymous euphoria following its premiere. The first season ends with the supposed break-up of Jules and Rue when the former spills her feelings for Anna. The sophomore season is just around the corner, and you may wonder what is in store. We shall get to the spoilers, but before that, let us look at how you can catch the latest episode on TV and online.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Euphoria’ season 2 episode 1 is set to release on January 9, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO. New episodes of durations ranging between 48 and 65 minutes are released weekly on Sundays.

Where to Stream Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can catch the latest episode on HBO at the date and time mentioned above. If you fail to follow the schedule, you can still watch the episode in HBO Max, where it releases at the same time as its television premiere. You can also watch the new episode on Hulu with a subscription. Moreover, you can watch the episode on-demand on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies and TV, and Vudu. If you are keen on using live TV options, the show is also available on DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity Stream.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

The second season will possibly pick up from the aftermath of the spectacular finale of the first season. Jules and Rue will probably go their separate ways following their fallout at the station. The two specials do not mend things, and it seems to be over for the couple. In the holiday specials, Rue tells Ali that she cannot forgive herself for her treatment of her mother. And the season premiere will probably see Rue paying more attention to her family.

On the other hand, the season may also track Jules’ progress separately, who plans to have hormone replacement therapy. We are yet to see whether Maddy and Nate break up after the first season. And what happens to the CD containing the sex tape of Jules and Nate’s father? It would also be interesting to see Cassie’s life following her termination of pregnancy, which possibly coincides with her break-up with McKay. Like the previous one, the season will be heartbreaking to see at times, but hopefully, Rue will find hope in the ruins.

Euphoria Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Almost all the central cast members are coming back on board for the sophomore outing. You should also brace yourself to see some new characters. The regular cast ensemble features Zendaya (Rue Bennett), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs), Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs, Nate’s father), Angus Cloud (Fezco), and Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez).

Among other crucial members of the ensemble, we see Nika King (Leslie Bennett, Rue’s mother), Storm Reid (Gia Bennett, Rue’s sister), Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), and Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard). Moreover, Javon Walton has been promoted to the main cast to play the role of Ashtray, as is Austin Abrams donning the cape of Ethan Lewis. Among the fresh additions, taking up various new parts are Dominic Fike (Elliot), Minka Kelly, and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

