Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Euphoria‘ season 2 is ripe with new conflicts and exciting revelations that constantly keep viewers glued to their screens. The acclaimed teen drama continues the story of Rue and her friends who are navigating the complexities of life. In the third episode, Rue’s downward spiral continues as she takes forward a dangerous business idea that will have dire repercussions for her. Meanwhile, Cal’s search for the disc ends in a disaster.

Cassie gets stood up by Nate, who is pursuing reconciliation with Maddy. Elsewhere, Lexi begins to embrace her confident side and undertakes a bold new challenge. In the end, the episode leaves viewers to contemplate the consequences of their favorite characters’ actions. Therefore, we are sure that fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the next episode’s release. While you await the new episode, allow us to share everything we know about ‘Euphoria’ season 2 Episode 4!

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Euphoria’ season 2 Episode 4 is slated to release on January 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET on HBO. The second season contains eight episodes with a running time of 48 to 65 minutes each. Fresh episodes are broadcast on the network weekly every Sunday.

Where to Stream Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

Cable subscribers can watch ‘Euphoria’ season 2 Episode 4 by tuning in to HBO at the date and time stated above. On the other hand, cord-cutters can choose to stream the fourth episode on HBO Max. As an alternative, you can also watch the new episode on services such as Hulu, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity Stream, provided you have subscribed to the HBO add-on through your existing package. The upcoming episode will land on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu one day after it airs on television.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 of ‘Euphoria’ season 2 is titled ‘You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can.’ The episode’s primary focus is likely to be Rue’s new drug business. We can give you a hundred reasons why a drug addict selling drugs is a bad idea, but for Rue, the major concerns will be keeping her addiction and the business a secret from Jules. On the other, Jules seems to be enjoying Elliott’s company. Their time together could result in regretful actions that the two could try to hide from Rue. Sooner or later, Elliott is bound to get caught up in the conflict between Rue and Jules that will stem from their secrets.

Elsewhere, seeing Nate and Maddy back together will certainly upset Cassie, and it will be interesting to see how she responds to Nate’s betrayal. Meanwhile, Cal is likely to continue searching for the disc but might not yield any results on that front. Lexi’s theater production could become a hot spot for tension and drama as Ethan and kat’s relationship is still on rocky grounds. Lexi might find herself crumbling under the pressure of putting up a theatrical act. Here’s a promo for episode 4!

