Euphoria Season 2 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Sam Levinson’s cerebral and bittersweet teen drama series ‘Euphoria’ explores themes of teenage angst, trauma, sexuality, identity, family, addiction, social media – the whole gen z existence – in the most compelling and superior dramatic form. The story follows Rue, a recovering addict finding her way back into the world while experiencing bouts of titular euphoria.

Upon its 2019 premiere in original network HBO, the show gained widespread recognition on accounts of its dark visuals, guiding score, and ebullient performances by Zendaya and Hunter Schafer. Following the first season’s finale (and a couple of specials), it has been quiet for the fans, and you may be turning impatient to catch the sophomore installment on the screen. In that case, let us tell you everything we know.

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date

‘Euphoria’ season 1 premiered on June 16, 2019, on HBO, with the season finale being aired on August 4, 2019. The first season packs eight episodes with episodic runtimes ranging between 48 and 65 minutes. Two special hour-long episodes were released on December 6, 2020, and January 24, 2021, respectively.

Let us now delve into the development details of the second season. On July 11, 2019, while the first season was still being aired, the original network picked the show up for a second season. Although initially staled to commence in the latter half of 2020, production got delayed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the creator kept the fans on the hook by releasing two special episodes.

Filming for the season commenced in April 2021 and is still ongoing as of September 16, 2021. Meanwhile, series leading star Zendaya took to her Instagram to share the first look at the second season with us. Although it’s unclear when production is about to conclude, if it wraps up within 2021, we expect ‘Euphoria’ season 2 to premiere sometime in summer 2022.

Euphoria Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

In all probability, all core cast members will reprise their roles in the next season. Zendaya will take up the leading role of Rue Bennett, alongside Hunter Schafer, who will portray the character of Jules Vaughn, to make up the central pair of the story. Among other main and supporting cast members, we shall see Nika King (Leslie Bennett, Rue’s mother), Storm Reid (Gia, Rue’s sister), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard, Lexi’s older sister), Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs), Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs, Nate’s father), Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez), Algee Smith (McKay), and Colman Domingo (Ali). The series may recruit some fresh supporting cast members along the way, but the core cast ensemble will hopefully remain the same.

Euphoria Season 2 Plot: What is it about?

The first season takes the viewers out on an emotional roller coaster ride. Rue and Jules decide to have their ‘Thelma and Louise’ moment and break away from their mundane lives. But Rue backs out since she can’t leave her family. On the way home, Rue realizes that she has lived her life in the shadow of her father’s death. In the penultimate moment of the season finale, Rue relapses with a haunting original piece by Labrinth and Zendaya playing in the background.

The specials chronicle the aftermath of the fallout. Ali makes Rue realize that she was never serious about recovery, while Jules attends therapy to sort her ways out. The therapist tells her that her love-hate relationship with Rue closely resembles that with her mother. Rue gives Jules an abrupt surprise visit, which, however, does not clear out the air. It suffocates them even more.

Following the impasse, the second season will perhaps take a much bleaker turn. The series pays a lot of attention to character detail, and all the characters will grow organically in the second season. We remain hopeful that Rue will win her battle with addiction and finally leave the drugs for good. Sobriety will also help her communicate better with Jules, and maybe they will reinstate their friendship, if not relationship.

Jules has also confronted her feelings for online charmer “Tyler” with her therapist, whom we know to be Nate. With the mutual break-up with Maddy, will something develop between the two? On the other hand, Nate is yet to confront his father about a lot, but will he reach the boiling point in the upcoming season? Rest assured, we shall face some challenging plot developments and devastating moments, and it will not be all glitters and snowflakes.

