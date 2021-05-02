‘Euphoria’ is a multi-award-winning coming of age drama series about a group of high school teenagers. Centered around Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering teenage drug addict, and the myriad characters surrounding her, it intricately explores issues of anxiety, drug addiction, sex, and friendship. Dark yet heartfelt, the HBO show is said to be inspired by series creator Sam Levinson’s own struggles with anxiety and drug addiction and has been widely praised for being an accurate representation of teenage angst in the early 2000s. With season 1 ending in 2019, fans of the show have been baying for the much overdue second season. If you’re a fan and can’t wait to know more about Rue and Jules’ story, you’ve come to the right place! Here’s everything we know about ‘Euphoria’ season 2.

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date

‘Euphoria’ season 1 episode 1 was released on June 16, 2021, on HBO as well as the channel’s online streaming platform HBO Max. Successive episodes were then aired weekly on TV as well as online. Season 1 consists of 8 episodes of roughly 1 hour each.

In July 2019, before the first season had even finished its run, Deadline reported that HBO had greenlit ‘Euphoria’ season 2. However, the Covid-19 pandemic saw production for season 2 grind to a halt in March 2020. In September 2020, HBO president Casey Boils updated Deadline with news that season 2 would now begin filming in early 2021. Actor Eric Dane, who essays Cal Jacobs— a family man with a dark secret— also mentioned that filming would begin in mid-April.

Furthermore, a call for actors to audition for ‘Euphoria’ season 2 was posted on Backstage in February 2021, telling us that pre-production was well underway by then. The listing also stated that production would begin on April 5 in Los Angeles. Given what we know, we can expect to see ‘Euphoria’ season 2 sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

So loyal is the show to the fans, and so loud were the calls for more, that HBO commissioned special episodes to bridge the long gap between the end of season 1 and the premiere of season 2. Referred to as “special COVID episode(s)” by Boyd, the two episodes separately explore the lives of Rue and Jules after they part ways at the train station in the season 1 finale. The special episodes were aired on HBO Max before being televised, with the first one (focussed on Rue) premiering on December 3, 2020, and the second (focussed on Jules) coming out on January 22, 2021.

A collaboration between the series and entertainment company A24 also bore a series of 8 books about the show. The detailed behind-the-scenes content includes unreleased character stories, outfit mood boards, and interviews with the show’s cast and creators. A much-lauded insight into the world of ‘Euphoria,’ the books are slated to release on April 27, 2021.

Euphoria Season 2 Cast: Who Is In It?

Initial speculations of Rue’s fate after the surreal closing scenes of season 1 (where she relapses) were put to rest with the subsequent special episodes, telling us that Zendaya will reprise her role as Rue, the cynical teenager fighting addiction. In April 2020, it was announced that actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. had joined the cast for the second season, though his specific role in the show has not yet been revealed. Originally meant to feature in season 1, Harrison faced scheduling conflicts, and show creator Sam Levinson subsequently wrote a new lead role to feature the ‘Luce’ and ‘Waves’ actor in season 2. Harrison has previously worked on Levinson’s black comedy thriller ‘Assassination Nation.’

Additionally, we can expect to see most of the cast reprise the roles of their struggling characters, with Jules (Hunter Schafer) returning as Rue’s conflicted friend and love interest. Sisters Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) will also return, as will Nate (Jacob Elordi), his father Cal (Eric Dane), and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Maddy (Alexa Demie). Storm Reid will also continue as Gia, Rue’s younger sister, as will Colman Domingo as Ali, Rue’s Narcotics Anonymous sponsor, and Angus Cloud as Fezco, the sympathetic drug dealer. The rest of the ensemble, including Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Algee Smith, and John Ales, are also expected to reprise their roles for season 2.

Euphoria Season 2 Plot: What is it about?

Season 1 introduced us to a host of interesting (mostly) teenage characters who are all going through various struggles in their identities and relationships. Rue and Jules’ enduring friendship, which we saw blossom for most of season 1, now seems to be on the rocks with the two going their separate ways. The special episode in January also portrayed Rue as strangely indifferent towards Jules, and the latter beginning to question her dependant relationship with Rue, which is supposedly borne out of her trauma of having a mother who suffers from addiction. In season 2, we can be sure that the dynamic between Rue and Jules will be further explored, though we cannot be sure if they will reconcile. We also see Nate and Maddy end their relationship in the season 1 finale, as well as Cassie terminating her pregnancy.

The plot for the highly anticipated season 2 has been kept secret, for obvious reasons. However, a few hints have been dropped, the most significant of which was by Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie on the show. Talking to Stylecaster, she described the jaw-dropping new season 2 scripts, saying “Cassie has a crazy storyline in season 2 that I did not expect.” She added that “Cassie really needs to get her shit together.”

The second season has also been described as “beautiful” by lead actress Zendaya, though none of the plot points have been released. The fact that show creator Levinson is known to sometimes rewrite his scripts last minute will keep fans guessing about what exactly to expect from season 2. One thing we can be sure of is that we will definitely get another dose of the dreamy, heart-wrenching world of teenage angst that is ‘Euphoria.’

