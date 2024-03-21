Euphoria Season 3 Begins Filming in Los Angeles, New York, and Singapore in the Spring

The filming of the third season of HBO’s teen drama series ‘Euphoria‘ is set to begin in Los Angeles, New York, and Singapore in the spring. Creator Sam Levinson continues to serve as the head writer and director of the show.

In the second season finale of the series, Rue’s journey toward sobriety takes center stage as she reflects on her tumultuous past while striving for a brighter future. Jules grapples with the consequences of her actions, ultimately seeking closure with Rue despite facing rejection. Fezco‘s unwavering loyalty leads to a perilous standoff, leaving his fate uncertain, and his brother Ashtray faces a tragic end in a desperate bid to protect his family.

As the season progresses, Cassie’s tumultuous relationship with Nate reaches a breaking point, leading to a dramatic confrontation during Lexi’s play. Meanwhile, Maddy confronts her own feelings of betrayal. Nate’s duplicitous nature is laid bare as he grapples with the consequences of his actions. Lexi emerges as a shining star with her captivating play and renewed bond with Rue. Elliot’s complex feelings for Rue come to a head, leaving their friendship in jeopardy.

The sophomore installment concludes with Rue narrating her attempt to stay sober for the remainder of the school year, though her reliability as a narrator remains in question. While specifics of the plot remain undisclosed, the upcoming third season promises to propel the main characters closer to graduation. Zendaya hints at a post-graduation exploration of some characters. Additionally, Laurie emerges as a pivotal figure involved in drug trafficking, posing a lingering threat to Rue despite her narrow escape.

Levinson teased in an interview given to Elle that he approached season 3 as a “film noir” with plans, through Rue, to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.” Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, hinted at a time jump ahead of the narrative of the third installment while appearing on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.’ “I’m assuming that we’re going to have to go forward. Otherwise, it’s going to seem like a weird bit,” he said.

Zendaya is set to return as the narrator and central character Rue Bennett in the upcoming season of ‘Euphoria.’ Storm Reid as Rue’s younger sister Gia, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, and Jacob Elordi as Nate may join her. Angus Cloud’s untimely demise indicates that Fez may not appear in the third installment.

The rest of the main cast is expected to return, except for Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, who announced her departure due to creative differences with showrunner Levinson. Maude Apatow may continue portraying Lexi, along with Alexa Demie as Maddy. Dominic Fike’s return as Elliot is uncertain, especially after he revealed to Variety that he doesn’t “really talk to them anymore.”

