Euphoria Season 3: Renewed or Canceled?

Created by Sam Levinson, ‘Euphoria’ is a riveting teen drama series that looks at the lives of a group of high schoolers through the lens of Rue Bennett, an enigmatic young girl who has on and off tryst with addiction. Rue’s perspective highlights the struggles of her and her peers with relationships, drugs, social status, and sexuality. As they try to break free from their traumas and seek their true identities, they face the harsh realities of life that force them to introspect the true meaning of growing up.

Since its debut in June 2019, the show has garnered the love and praise of millions of fans, who love the gripping narrative, the brilliant portrayal of sensitive issues, and the nuanced performances of the gorgeous cast members. Hence, they are extremely curious to know when they can see the tale of Rue and her friends for the third time. Without further delay, let’s find out everything to know about ‘Euphoria’ season 3!

Euphoria Season 3 Release Date

‘Euphoria’ season 2 landed on January 9, 2022, on HBO. It concluded on February 27, 2022, with a total of eight episodes of 48-65 minutes duration each. Now, here are more details about season 3.

Fans shall be glad to know, that their prayers have been answered. Yes, the makers have officially announced the show’s renewal for a third season. Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming, issued a statement, saying, “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of ‘Euphoria’ have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart… We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

After this announcement, production for the third season may most likely commence soon in the coming months. Depending upon the availability of the actors and the filming and post-production schedule, the network will divulge more information about when the show returns with its third installment. Furthermore, given the high demand by fans, it may arrive a little sooner than its predecessor season. Keeping all this in mind, we can say that ‘Euphoria’ season 3 can be expected to arrive sometime in Q2 2023.

Euphoria Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 3 will have Zendaya reprising the role of Rue, the narrator and protagonist. In addition, Hunter Schafer shall be returning as her lover Jules and Colman Domingo will appear as Ali, her friend and sponsor. Jacob Elordi (Nate), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Maude Apatow (Lexi), and Barbie Ferreira (Kat), are also expected to return. Moreover, Angus Cloud as Rue’s friendly dealer Fezco and Javon “Wanna” Walton as his adopted brother Ashtray may also come back.

Other cast members who shall most likely return include Austin Abrams (Ethan), Dominic Fike (Elliot), Eric Dane (Cal), Nika King (Leslie), Tyler Chase (Custer), and Storm Reid (Gia). However, Meeko Gattuso will not be reprising the role of Mouse, since his character has died. Apart from the regular cast members, more faces might also be seen as new characters in the upcoming season.

Euphoria Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 sees Cassie and Nate having a secret affair without Maddy’s knowledge. This causes Cassie to cut off her loved ones, and her equation with Lexie gets strained. On the other hand, Rue heavily relapses and begins consuming drugs with her new friend Elliot, leading Jules to get suspicious of her. Elsewhere, Kat begins feeling distant from Ethan and tries to subtly break up with him. Fezco gets back at Nate for telling him to the cops and assaults him brutally. Cal thus decides to investigate the matter when Nate refuses to tell the truth. A lonely Lexie decides to channel all her angst regarding her friends and sisters into a play she writes and finds an unlikely friend in Fezco.

Later, Elliot confesses to Jules that Rue has been lying about being sober, and the two become physically intimate with each other. When Rue is cornered and confronted by her mother and friends, she reveals the secret of Cassie and Nate’s relationship, thus causing a fight between the former and Maddy. Rue then spirals severely and runs away from home, but after nearly escaping Leslie’s evil intentions, she returns and promises to embrace sobriety. Following a lot of struggles, Cal comes clean to his family about his sexuality. Meanwhile, Nate threatens Maddy and takes away the disc containing Cal’s videos. He gives it to Jules, and they realize that they still have unresolved feelings for each other.

Despite being attracted to Jules and Maddy, Nate decides to stay with Cassie. But things take a turn for the worst when Lexie’s play is staged and her peers realize that it reflects their lives. A livid Nate breaks up with Cassie and storms off, while Jules destroys the disc. After Custer tells Faye that he is working with the police to bring Fezco and Ashtray down, he arrives at their house before the play and a massive scuffle ensues. As the season ends, Fezco’s life hangs in the balance while Cassie holds Lexi accountable for her breakup with Nate. Maddy decides to leave town forever and Leslie bitterly tells Rue that she is on her own.

Season 3 shall pick up from the events of the shocking finale, and explore the aftermath of Lexie’s play on her and Cassie’s relationship. Moreover, it shall be revealed whether Fezco and Ashtray make it out alive after Custer’s ambush. Nate’s decision about his feelings regarding Jules shall also be explored, as well as the impact of Maddy’s plans to leave. Last but not the least, Rue shall be seen taking charge of her life and actions but might face more complications with Jules and Elliot.

