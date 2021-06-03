Created by Australian comedian Josh Thomas, ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ follows Nicholas, a man in his twenties obliged to spend his peak years taking care of his two half-sisters. The news is broken to him during a trip to Los Angeles, where his father, before his death, reveals that his daughters Genevieve and Matilda need someone to look after them. Torn between grief and an urgent sense of responsibility, Nicholas has to start a new life using whatever semblance of will he has left in him. If you’re a fan, you must be aware that the show has spawned two seasons till now, and as far as the next one is concerned, here’s everything we know about ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ Season 3!

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Season 3 Release Date

‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ season 2 premiered on April 8, 2021, on Freeform and concluded on June 3, 2021. The season has ten episodes in total, and every episode is around 20–45 minutes long. Season 2 focuses more upon romantic relationships, grief, and mental health. It projects serious issues in a way that is palatable and not too bleak.

With regards to the next season, here’s everything we have surmised. As of now, its home network, Freeform, has not released any update about the future of the show. But we might soon hear news about its renewal in the coming weeks. Season 2 was renewed in the month of May 2020. Before its filming started, Josh Thomas revealed that he has always been vague about time in the shows he has written. He prefers not to disclose the timeline in the narrative so that there is always more content to create.

Hence, viewers never know the time duration of a particular storyline revolving around its primary characters. This allows more creative freedom to the creators and also gives them the chance to keep expanding a particular narrative over multiple seasons. Moreover, Josh stated that he wants to see Matilda go to college, which she doesn’t in season 2, which is why he is open to exploring this storyline in the next edition. But since the network has not officially declared the same, we still can’t be sure about its return. But in case it is greenlit, we can expect ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ season 3 to release sometime in 2022.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Season 3 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The cast of ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ has Josh Thomas as Nicholas, a gay Australian man in his twenties who is tasked with parenting his two half-sisters. Kayla Cromer plays Matilda, Nicholas’ 17-year-old half-sister with autism. Maeve Press portrays Genevieve, Nicholas’s 15-year-old half-sister, who has an explosive temper. Adam Faison plays Alex, Nicholas’ boyfriend. All the primary cast members are expected to return in the next season.

Other cast members who might reprise their roles include Lillian Carrier (Drea), Lori Mae Hernandez (Barb), Maria Bamford (Suze), Vivienne Walshe (Penny), Ivy Wolk (Tellulah), and Carsen Warner (Jeremy).

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Season 3 Plot: What Can it Be About?

In season 2, we saw Nicholas navigate through the ups and downs of his new life, with the extra burden of dealing with a troublesome pandemic that required people to stay indoors. The arrival of the coronavirus essentially interfered with the actual plans the creators had for season 2. But they still curated beautiful stories about characters being locked in at home and their subsequent interactions with each other.

In the third season, the spotlight will shift to Matilda, who might try to attend Juilliard again. But, as the pandemic put a hold on her plans, the next season might compensate for all her missed opportunities. Nicholas and Alex might experience a strain in their relationship, causing them to rethink their future together.

