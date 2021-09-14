Evil Season 2 Episode 10: What to Expect?

In the ninth episode of ‘Evil’ season 2, a fighter pilot reports the sight of a mysterious UFO traversing the sky. Kristen and Andy seek joint counseling from Dr. Boggs, but it only brings up traumatic moments from the past. Her last resort is David, the church priest, who has an unmistakable affinity towards Kristen and vice versa. To know more about the events of episode 9, we have added a recap at the bottom. Now, as episode 10 is about to drop, here is everything we have gathered about it.

Evil Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Evil’ season 2 episode 10 is scheduled to release on September 19, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The second season has 13 episodes, with each one having a runtime of approximately 60 minutes. New installments roll out on a weekly basis on Sundays.

Where to Watch Evil Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Evil’ season 2 episode 10 on Paramount+ at the date and time mentioned above. Cord-cutters can go for streaming options available on Fubo TV, Xfinity, and Apple TV. Amazon Prime Video users can include Paramount+ in their active subscription for $5.99 per month post-trial. If you’re a Netflix user, you can also access the first season on the streamer here. You can also catch up on season 1 by buying or renting the episodes on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

Evil Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the tenth episode, titled ‘O Is for Ovaphobia,’ Kristen, Ben, and David might encounter a little girl with ghost-like traits. That might be the gang’s next assignment which might unravel new dangers in the life of the trio. Meanwhile, Kristen’s mental health will continue to deteriorate. Moreover, it is obvious that she and David have an understanding and the capacity to bring out the best in each other. Taking his advice, Kristen has begun to take concrete steps to save her marriage with Andy. However, we think it might only close the gap between her and David. You can watch the promo of episode 10 here!

Evil Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

In the ninth episode, titled ‘U Is For UFO,’ Captain Sampson, a U.S. Air Force pilot, admits to having seen an undefined object cutting through the sky. The church invites David, Kristen, and Ben to get to the bottom of these claims. Ben then brings in a young girl making similar statements, but the fact that she was high during the sighting could potentially work against her claims. Later, it is revealed that the object in sight was a CongoRun satellite launch.

Leland lies to David about a winged monster attacking him in his vision. Leland talks to a Demon Therapist that he later murders to have Sheryl on his side. Elsewhere, the gang interrogates two pilots, one of whom seems to be guarding a secret. Despite evidence suggesting that the object in question might be a UFO, a man named Edgar Loudermilk thinks it is a Russian drone.

Kristen’s therapy sessions with Dr. Boggs have been pointless, so she approaches David for advice. She has been all over the place with her feelings, and David extends his full support. However, he advises Kristen to apologize for every wrongdoing on her end. She walks off, telling him not to be a priest. The same night, she remembers David’s words and says sorry to Andy.

