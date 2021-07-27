In the sixth episode of ‘Evil’ season 2, Kristen, Ben, and David investigate Officer Tim Turley, brought in custody for shooting at an unarmed Black woman. Evidence leads them to a police alliance called The Protectors founded on qualities that seem politically questionable. To know what happens further, you can dive into the recap section. If you’re aware and update about the latest happenings, here are all the details we have on the next episode!

Evil Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

Following the release of episode 6, the show has gone a mid-season break. Therefore, fans will have to wait for a while to watch the remaining episodes of the second season. After a month-long hiatus, ‘Evil’ season 2 episode 7 will release on August 29, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The second season has 13 episodes, with each one having a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

Where to Watch Evil Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

Subscribers of its home platform can watch ‘Evil’ season 2 episode 7 on Paramount+ at the date and time mentioned above. Cord-cutters can go for live-streaming options available on DirecTV and Fubo TV. Amazon Prime users can include Paramount+ in their active subscription for $9.99 per month post-trial. If you’re a Netflix user, you can also access the first season on the streamer here.

Evil Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In ‘Evil’ Season 2 Episode 7, titled ‘S Is for Silence,’ the trio will investigate the body of Father Thomas, who had passed away a year back. A group of monks will report hearing noises from inside the tomb where his body is resting, and the moment they open it to check, they will be horrified to see his figure still intact. Kristen, David, and Ben will rack their brains to figure the truth about the Father as they visit the Silent Monastery, which prohibits visitors from speaking, a challenge to look forward to!

Evil Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode titled ‘C is for Cop,’ Officer Jim Turley shoots at an unarmed Black woman in her car, thinking he saw her reach for a gun, but in reality, the mother was just checking her cellphone. Turley blames it on an evil spirit driving him to do so, and as expected, Ben, David, and Kristen are called to investigate. Evidence leads them to a group of cops who proclaim to be the Protectors within the NYPD. The sigil tattoo found on Turley is associated with the procedural series ‘Justice Served,’ promoting unethical police violence.

Founder Mick Carr then begins to brag about his vision of establishing equality through the glorification of fascism and superiority. Turley walks away unscathed, and cops everywhere pile on Ben and David. Elsewhere, Mira Byrd suspects Anya of forcing her boyfriend to kill Orson, but when his alibi checks out, Mira searches Kristen’s belongings, hoping to find the murder weapon. Ridden with panic, Kristen asks Lexis to cover for her, but Sheryl advises her to speak the truth. Kristen begins to have visions of Orson entering her backyard, and almost instinctively, she moves out holding the ax when Mira and Anya arrive.

Having no other choice, Kristen confesses to Mira, who decides to call upon one of her friends to wipe Kristen’s name off the LeRoux murder. We also learn that Ben was involved in a genetic testing experiment that went wrong, resulting in biologically modified embryos being implanted in women. David suggests that Ben should ask forgiveness from something bigger than himself to move on, like a post office. The next thing Ben does is walk to the office and apologize to a mail carrier.

