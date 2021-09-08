In the eighth episode of ‘Evil’ season 2, Kristen, Ben, and David come across a machine frequently used by the church to “strengthen” people’s faith in God. The practice slowly earns the reputation of being a mind-altering experiment that has impacted several church go-ers. If you’re out of touch with the latest episode, take a look at the recap section. As far as the ninth episode is concerned, here is all the information you need!

Evil Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Evil’ season 2 episode 9 is scheduled to release on September 12, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The second season has 13 episodes, with each one having a runtime of approximately 60 minutes. New installments roll out on a weekly basis on Sundays.

Where to Watch Evil Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Evil’ season 2 episode 9 on Paramount+ at the date and time mentioned above. Cord-cutters can go for streaming options available on Fubo TV and Apple TV. Amazon Prime Video users can include Paramount+ in their active subscription for $5.99 per month post-trial. If you’re a Netflix user, you can also access the first season on the streamer here. You can also catch up on the first season by buying or renting the episodes on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

Evil Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode, titled ‘U Is for U.F.O,’ Kristen, David, and Ben will work together on their next case. As they look into unexplained mysteries associated with the Church, their new case might involve investigating alleged sightings of extraterrestrial beings or other-worldly phenomena. But either way, one this is for sure– the gang will have a lot of ground to cover, as always!

Evil Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

‘Evil’ season 2 episode 8 is titled ‘B Is for Brain.’ In this episode, Andy returns home from his expedition. Unlike her kids, Kristen is not very happy about her husband’s arrival. However, she doesn’t hesitate to lay herself bare in the bedroom with Andy after he reaches home. The following day, Kristen, Ben, and David are tasked with looking into a brain mapping experiment. Apparently, the experiment causes spiritual visions among people, and as a result, many of the participants convert to Christianity.

While Kristen believes that the visions might be caused by an internal insurgence of dopamine, David argues that technology is not powerful enough to induce spirituality. To delve deeper, he agrees to become a subject to the brain mapping experiment. But unlike others, David’s visions are far from pleasant. He even sees a vision of Kristen killing LeRoux. Realizing that Kristen’s secret is out, she rushes to David with hopes of sharing her side of the story. However, she runs into Leland gorging on David’s dismembered arm.

All of a sudden, Kristen is pulled back to reality as she registers the fact that she was in the machine the entire time. Dr. Boggs suggests that Kristen might have feelings for David, but she shrugs it off. He ultimately advises the church against using the machine, but Kristen thinks it could be beneficial for people with depression. Andy is disturbed by the distance between him and Kristen, so he begins to question the legitimacy of her job. In response, she breaks down. Later that night, she walks to the kitchen and heats up her cross pendant, which she presses against her stomach.

