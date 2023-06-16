Extraction 3: Will There be Another Film?

Netflix’s action film, ‘Extraction 2’, brings back Chris Hemsworth in the role of Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired for another risky mission after he has barely recuperated from the injuries of the previous one. Directed by Sam Hargrave, it is an action-packed adventure that keeps the audience on the edge of their seat while Rake crosses seemingly impassable hurdles to save the lives of innocent people.

While the first film in the series was commended for its incredible action sequences, this one sets the bar higher by increasing the intensity of its action tenfold. If you loved watching ‘Extraction 2’, you must want to know what the future holds for the franchise. Will there be a third part of ‘Extraction’? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD

Will Extraction 3 Happen?

‘Extraction 2’ was released on June 16, 2023, on Netflix. The two-hour-long film was received well by critics, with the praise directed towards its brilliantly choreographed action sequences. The first film in the series received a great response from the audience and became the most-watched Netflix original film. This prompted the streaming service to announce a sequel almost a month after its release. If ‘Extraction 2’ receives a similar response from the audience, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it is renewed for another installment.

As of now, Netflix hasn’t made any official announcements about ‘Extraction 3.’ However, several things indicate that another film might already be in the works. The biggest giveaway is the ending of ‘Extraction 2.’ After successfully carrying out his mission, Rake is approached by Idris Elba’s unnamed character, who commends him on a job well done and proposes to continue their collaboration. He talks about his employer, whose name he doesn’t reveal, and mentions that there is already another job that they need Rake for.

If the filmmakers were on the fence about the future of ‘Extraction,’ they could have ended the sequel differently. They wouldn’t have set things up for the next film if they weren’t confident of making another movie in the franchise. The addition of Idris Elba in a cameo that serves as an introduction for an extended role in the future also shows that the filmmakers were thinking ahead when they crafted that ending for ‘Extraction 2’.

Director Sam Hargrave has also confirmed that the third movie has a story in development. He didn’t reveal where Tyler Rake’s story could go from here, but he emphasized that the future depended on how the second film was received. He added that there is a lot of room for exploration in the world of ‘Extraction.’ This could lead to more sequels or, possibly, spin-offs.

Actor Chris Hemsworth also seems ready to reprise the role that has been the biggest yet, since Thor. For ‘Extraction 3’, we expect the return of Hemsworth as Tyler, Golshifteh Farahani as Nik, and Idris Elba as their new boss. Olga Kurylenko might reprise the role as Tyler’s wife, shedding more light on his past. With a new mission, a set of new characters will be added to the film, which means a new cast.

Considering that the movie is anticipated to do well with the audience and its cast and crew are ready to make another one, the chances of ‘Extraction 3’ are pretty high. We expect Netflix to announce its fate within a month or so, giving it time to gauge the audience’s response. If the third film is greenlit, we believe it will come to Netflix earlier than it took for the release of ‘Extraction 2’. The first ‘Extraction’ was released in 2020, after factors like Covid-19 resulted in a production halt. For the third film, we expect things will move faster, and it will release sometime by early 2025.

