Hulu’s Extraordinary Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Created by Emma Moran, ‘Extraordinary’ is a superhero comedy series centering on Jen, a powerless woman experiencing the complexities of adulthood. However, Jen’s life changes when she discovers the truth about the stray cat she sheltered. The British series is filled with surrealism and comedy that twists the tropes of the superhero genre by rooting it in the uncertainty of life in the 20s. If you enjoyed the show’s unique take on the saturated superhero genre and handling of mature themes, you must be wondering if it will return for a second season. Allow us to explore the possibilities of ‘Extraordinary’ season 2 and share the details we have!

Extraordinary Season 2: Will It Happen?

‘Extraordinary’ was released on Hulu on January 25, 2023. The series is also available outside the United States on Disney+ under its Star brand. The show’s first season contains eight episodes with a runtime of approximately 30 minutes each. It received mixed reviews from critics. Along with ‘Wedding Season,’ the series is one of the first British productions for Disney+’s Star content brand.

As far as a second installment is concerned, the show’s makers have not given a confirmation of the same. However, these are still early days, and the streaming platform will take a few weeks to access the show’s performance before deciding its future. Given the narrative graph of the first season, it is certain that there is a scope for a second season. The series explores the complexities of life in the 20s and the ensuing existential crisis through the prism of surrealism and superhero genre tropes. Therefore, there are plenty of thematic conflicts for the writers to explore in a potential second season.

The first season follows Jen as she struggles to discover her superpower. Meanwhile, Jen helps Jizzlord, a shape-shifting man who spent the last three years of his life as a cat. At the end of season 1, Jen still has not discovered her power. Her existential crisis and self-loathing continue, leaving the show’s central conflict unresolved. Likewise, the season finale leaves plenty of important plot threads unanswered. Viewers have yet to learn more about Jizzlord’s past and life before he became a cat. Similarly, Carrie and Kash’s future is uncertain after their break up in the finale.

From a narrative standpoint, there is certainly room for more episodes following Jen, Jizzlord, Carrie, and Kash’s journey. However, the chances of the show getting renewed for a second outing will hinge on its performance with the audience. If their series exceeds the viewership expectations of the streaming platform, a second season could be greenlit in the near future. Assuming the second season is announced in the coming months, production could commence in late 2023. As a result, a potential ‘Extraordinary’ season 2 could arrive on our screens in Q3 of 2024, at the earliest.

A prospective second season will likely focus on Jen and Jizzlord’s romantic relationship. However, their relationship could be jeopardized by revelations about Jizzlord’s past. Viewers could learn some dark secrets about Jizzlord’s past, and it could lead to Jen examining his presence in her life. Meanwhile, Kash could attempt to rejoin his vigilante group after breaking up with Carrie. On the other hand, Carrie could seek a new job that is not defined by her relationship or superpower. Simultaneously, we could learn more about the Clinic as she tries to discover her power.

