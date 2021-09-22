False Identity Season 3 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Falsa Identidad’ or ‘False Identity’ is a Spanish thriller drama series that is sure to keep the audience hooked throughout its two seasons. The series introduces Isabel and Diego, who are desperate to escape their dark past and try their best to outrun it. However, once they meet under a strange coincidence, the two strangers decide to pose as a married couple in order to escape their former demons.

Initially created for Telemundo by Perla Faría, ‘False Identity’ enjoyed a global audience with its premiere on Netflix in 2019. Over time, the series has been praised for its brilliant acting, plotline, and action sequences. With season 2 now out, fans have already started speculating about the future and a possible third season. However, will that ever be a reality? Let’s find out, shall we?

False Identity Season 3 Release Date

‘False Identity’ season 2 released in its entirety on September 22, 2021, on Netflix. The season consists of 80 episodes with an average runtime of 41-54 minutes.

Fans would be disappointed to know that, unfortunately, there has been no official confirmation from Telemundo about a third season. Previously, Telemundo has been extremely prompt about announcing the renewal of the series as season 2 was announced on the very day season 1 finished airing on the network. However, Telemundo completing its broadcast of season 2 on January 25, 2021, and not announcing anything to date made some sources speculate that a season 2 might not be in the works.

Nevertheless, the renewal of a new season is based on numerous factors, including viewer count, popularity, and the earned revenue. Hence, with ‘False Identity’ enjoying quite a significant audience since its premiere, there are chances of it getting renewed for a third season. Consequently, if renewed, one can expect ‘False Identity’ Season 3 to release in late 2022.

False Identity Season 3 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

If ‘False Identity’ is renewed for a third season, one can expect most of the main cast to reprise their roles. In season 2, the prominent cast members include Luis Ernesto Franco as Diego Hidalgo, Samadhi Zendejas as Circe Gaona, Eduardo Yáñez as Don Mateo, and Sonya Smith as Fernanda Orozco. Although Camila Sodi (Isabel) and Azela Robinson (Ramona) are a part of the main cast, their characters die in season 2, making it impossible for them to reprise their roles. Moreover, in the event of a possible renewal, one can also bank on a few fresh faces joining the cast.

False Identity Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

Season 2 sees Diego and Isabel living under a witness protection program in Nebraska. However, their past is not far behind, and soon the two find themselves on the run once again. Unfortunately, circumstances worsen, and in a cruel play of fate, Isabel meets her end. Diego, although heartbroken, carries on and finally manages to make Don Mateo stand guilty for his crimes. The court subsequently sentences Don Mateo to three life sentences while the season ends on a bittersweet note as Diego asks Victoria to marry him.

If renewed, season 3 should pick up right from where season 2 left off. Viewers might get more insight into Diego and Victoria’s relationship, and the season might even feature their marriage. Moreover, with Don Mateo now in jail, he might attempt to break out or choose to cause problems for Diego from behind bars. Additionally, Diego’s past might carry more secrets yet to see the light of day and could be revealed in season 3. Thus, with the plotline having numerous threads to explore, ‘False Identity’ season 3 could turn out to be a thrilling romp if the network decides to confirm it.

