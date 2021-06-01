Bravo’s ‘Family Karma’ outlines Indian culture fused into the workings of a westernized society as it follows a close-knit group of Indian friends and their families in Miami. If you’re familiar with the show, you must already be aware of the drama that continually fuels the relationships between its cast members. With the advent of season 2, we will see two more additions to the cast! So if you’re curious about the season premiere of ‘Family Karma’ season 2, here’s everything we know about it!

Family Karma Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Family Karma’ Season 2 Episode 1 is set to premiere on June 2, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes are slated to air on a weekly basis, and every episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where to Watch Family Karma Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Family Karma’ Season 2 Episode 1 by tuning in to Bravo at the above-mentioned timeslot. In case you skip the television premiere, you can go online and watch the episode on Bravo’s official website. Apart from that, you can live-stream the show on platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Others can either purchase the episodes or watch them on rent through VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Family Karma Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

The premiere of ‘Family Karma’ season 2 is titled ‘Welcome Back Karma.’ Season 1 favorites Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Shaan Patel, and Vishal Parvani are set to begin the next chapter of their exhilarating friendship in season 2 of ‘Family Karma.’ In the first episode, Anisha will begin to freeze eggs solely for the purpose of having a promising future, however counter-intuitive it might seem. Meanwhile, Vishal will share a shocking secret, and things are expected to flare up when Brian’s 29th birthday bash eventuates a serious argument. There will also be new team players in the circle: Dillon Patel (Shaan’s brother) and Karam (Vaswani’s boyfriend).

Moreover, 29-year-olds Benni and Vaswani’s love lives are expected to cause a stir in the monotony of life. Vaswani will reconnect with a childhood sweetheart: Rish Karam, after being friend-zoned by the person she likes. A significant part of the upcoming season will cover her budding romance with Karam and her strained relationship with her estranged parents. On the other hand, Benni will move on from the pain caused by his childhood best friend, Vaswani, who did not reciprocate his feelings for her. But he will get back into the game soon and meet a woman named Monica. Kapai and his boyfriend, Nicholas Kouchoukos, will also take the next step in their relationship.

The season will additionally feature Chainani’s relationship with her Irish-German boyfriend, O’Malley Dreisbach, and Shaan’s reluctance to marry his girlfriend, who has just finished law school. Viewers can also be prepared to watch the ugly side of Parvani and his fiancée’s relationship unfold. Meanwhile, Ramakrishna will make an outrageous decision defying family and cultural norms.

