The premiere of Bravo’s ‘Family Karma’ season 2 follows Benni’s 29th birthday bash, which ends on a bitter note. Vishal and Shaan get into a serious brawl surrounding a rumor that spread like wildfire in their community. Furthermore, Benni and Vaswani take time off from each other and explore new relationships after their recent fallout. If you want a refresher on the latest episode, you can check out the recap at the bottom. To know what the next episode has in store, you can take a look at the details for ‘Family Karma’ season 2 episode 2 here!

Family Karma Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Family Karma’ season 2 episode 2 will release on June 9, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes release every week, and each episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where to Watch Family Karma Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Family Karma’ season 2 episode 2 as and when it airs on Bravo at the above-mentioned timeslot. If you want to watch it later, you can stream the episode on Bravo’s official website or the Bravo app. Live-streaming options are also available for cord-cutters on platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Fans can additionally resort to purchasing the episodes or watching them on rent through VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Family Karma Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

‘Family Karma’ season 2 episode 2 is titled ‘Not So Happy Hour.’ The second season takes off with different members applying different methods to keep their life together. Anisha has decided to freeze eggs, a practice that is believed to bring a promising future. In the second episode, she will reflect upon her disappointing love life as the time for egg retrieval approaches near. In the meantime, the fight between Shaan and Vishal will continue to cause more drama!

Family Karma Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

‘Family Karma’ season 2 episode 1 is titled ‘Welcome Back Karma.’ The first episode centers around Benni’s 29th birthday that becomes the epicenter of the first fight this season. The cast is joined by Shaan’s younger brother Dillon, a bold character who isn’t scared to stand up for his views. He is also gay. Meanwhile, Benni and Vaswani have broken away from each other, looking for love elsewhere. But we’re not sure if they are on good terms. Benni is dating a girl named Monica, while Vaswani has been spending her time with Rish.

In the middle of a pickup basketball match between the boys, Vishal confronts Dillon about a pesky rumor he has been spreading about Vishal’s sexuality. Dillon apologizes to him, but he is too enraged to accept it and instead threatens to beat him up. A huge portion of his anger is attributed to his failed engagement with Richa, who decided to leave him after hearing about the rumor. He has been taking therapy ever since, which somehow has not helped him control his temper.

Dillon tells his brother about his previous encounter with Vishal, although he begs him not to create a scene. However, at the party, Shaan calls him out for bullying Dillon, and in response, Vishal makes his standard threat of pounding him to the ground. The level of hostility shown by Vishal stuns Anisha and Shaan’s girlfriend Pooja. But Vaswani and Amrit side with him, saying that it is highly unethical to spread a rumor like that!

