In the second episode of ‘Family Karma’ season 2, Benni brings his girlfriend home to introduce her to his parents. Vishal is in a rut after his breakup with Richa as he tries to divert all his attention to work. He also needs to clean up his mess that has now taken up the form of gossip. To know what happens next, you can head to the recap section. As the next episode approaches, you can check out the particulars for ‘Family Karma’ season 2 episode 3!

Family Karma Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Family Karma’ season 2 episode 3 is slated to release on June 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes roll out on a weekly basis, and each episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where to Watch Family Karma Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

To watch ‘Family Karma’ season 2 episode 3 live on TV, you can tune in to Bravo at the above-mentioned date and time. If you’re not free this Wednesday, you can watch it later on Bravo’s official website or the Bravo app. Cord-cutters can live-stream the show on platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. In addition, it is possible to buy/rent the episode through VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Family Karma Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The news about Vishal’s beef with Dillon has spread like wildfire, and the ladies now have involved themselves in the matter as well. They have begun to argue amongst themselves, which might not settle unless the kids own up to their individual mistakes. In the third episode, the matter might escalate to another level. The second thing that might gain focus in the next part is Richa and Vishal’s breakup. Furthermore, Lopa and Reshma sitting in the same room might unbox more drama!

Family Karma Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

‘Family Karma’ season 2 episode 2 is titled ‘Not So Happy Hour.’ In the first few minutes, we see Benni introduce his girlfriend, Monica, to his family. The ladies in the house are skeptical about the matter, but she seems to get along with ease. Meanwhile, Vishal tries to get his life together by taking his work in real estate more seriously. Dillon, on the other hand, is still shaken up from Vishal’s bullying but is understanding of the fact that he hasn’t been his real self ever since his breakup with Richa. Elsewhere, Anisha is under a lot of pressure as she awaits her egg retrieval appointment. Her mother wants to know what thirty-six-year-old Anisha has planned for her future.

Dillon’s mother has invited Richa and Vishal’s mothers to a mid-day relaxation gathering at her place. But the two ladies do not get along with each other. Chitra explains that Lopa has just moved into the neighborhood, so she has a valid reason to invite her. Reshma seems okay with the invitation, but as soon as Lopa shows up, she gets nervous. Moving on, the women are still stunned at Vishal and Richa’s sudden decision to cancel their engagement. As one conversation leads to the other, they get into a full-fledged debate about Vishal, Shaan, and Dillon. The ladies begin to pick sides.

