‘Family Reunion’ revolves around the McKellans family, who moves to Georgia from Seattle to live closer to their extended family. Unfortunately, moving to a small town from a big city is not only daunting but also very challenging. With the family clueless about how tough the transition is going to be, they take their chances and find themselves struggling to adjust to their new life. The comical adventures of the McKellans family first released on July 10, 2019, and since then, it has entertained a significant number of viewers in America and has garnered a decent fan-following.

After the conclusion of part 3, these fans are now awaiting the release of the upcoming part. If you are also curious about the same and wonder when will ‘Family Reunion’ return with part 4, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Family Reunion Season 4 Release Date

‘Family Reunion’ part 3 released in its entirety on April 5, 2021, on Netflix. It consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 27-29 minutes each.

As far as part 4 of the series is concerned, here’s everything we know about it. A few months after the premiere of the first part of season 1, the comedy series was officially renewed for season 2 on September 17, 2019. It was also announced that season 2, like the previous season, will also be split into two halves of eight episodes each. Although production of part 3 was supposed to begin in February 2020 and conclude in a few months, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the shooting was interrupted, which eventually pushed the schedule back by a few months.

Long story short, it meant the fans would have to wait longer for part 4. However, since the entertainment industry has adapted to the global pandemic and the production with strict testing and other safety measures is possible, part 4 is unlikely to witness months of shooting delay like part 3. Therefore considering shooting with COVID-19 norms, post-production, and other factors, we can expect ‘Family Reunion’ part 4 to premiere sometime in late 2021.

Family Reunion Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

The show stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict, who essays the role of Cocoa McKellan. She is best known for her role in the 90s sitcom ‘Sister, Sister.’ Anthony Alabi appears as Cocoa McKellan’s significant other, Moz McKellan. You may recognize him for the 2016 Netflix film ‘Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.’ Talia Jackson appears as Jade McKellan, while Jordyn Raya James portrays Ami McKellan. Isaiah Russell-Bailey and Cameron J. Wright essay the role of Shaka McKellan and Mazzi McKellan, respectively.

Other notable cast members include Loretta Devine as Amelia’ M’Dear’ McKellan, Richard Roundtree as Grandpa, Lindsey Da Sylveira as Mikayla, Richard Roundtree as Grandpa, and Lance Alexander as Elvis. Most of the actors are likely to reprise their respective roles in the upcoming part.

Family Reunion Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Family Reunion’ part 3 captures different adventures, heartbreaks, and aspirations of the McKellans family. The viewers witness Mazzi fall in love and learns not to fear his bullies. Cocoa gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to appear on a reality show while M’Dear participates in a protest to oppose the demolishment of a historic hotel and later receives a makeover. In the final episode, motivated by a bet, M’Dear joins Cocoa’s Zumba ministry while Jade comes to terms with racism that exists around her.

We can expect the comedy series to pick where it left in part 3. Since M’Dear and Jade go through several experiences that are going to shape their outlook in the upcoming part, it will be interesting to see how their characters adapt. Shaka is slowly finding what interests her, and successfully getting into a science program is bound to make her more confident and clear about her life choices. Moz and his siblings are now growing up, and it will be fun to watch how their parents handle them now. With so many comical episodic adventures awaiting fans, part 4 is undoubtedly one of the best show’s best.

