In the second episode of Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ reboot, Elena teams up with her new assistant Ruby to serve a couple looking to spice things up in their marriage and a man living with depression and is reeling over the loss of his fiancee. You can find the entire story in the recap section. Anticipating the next installment? Well, here’s everything you can expect from ‘Fantasy Island’ episode 3!

Fantasy Island Episode 3 Release Date

‘Fantasy Island’ episode 3 is scheduled to release on August 24, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The show releases new hour-long episodes every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Fantasy Island Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Fantasy Island’ episode 3 as and when it airs on its home network Fox at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also catch the episode on Fox’s official website shortly after it premieres on television. Live-streaming options are available on Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV as of now. Fans who own a subscription to Hulu can also watch the show here.

Fantasy Island Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Fantasy Island,’ titled ‘Quantum Entanglement,’ will revolve around a woman named Eileen who wants to reconnect with her daughter and family. However, being a bold and fiercely independent woman, she has previously made some choices that her loved ones have not been okay with. Therefore, they might not wish to see Eileen again. Moreover, the upcoming episode will also feature a disillusioned physics professor, Charles, who will be in search of something novel and new!

Fantasy Island Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode, titled ‘His and Hers/The Heartbreak Hotel,’ Elena Roarke and her new assistant Ruby Akuda welcome an adventurous couple, Daphne Madden and Zev Randall, whose marriage has gone stale. Earlier, they used to go on adventures every other week, but now they’ve become emotionally distant. Their entry amounts to a dramatic skydiving performance by the couple, but the moment they land on Fantasy island, their arguments begin to dominate most conversations between them. However, the moment they kiss, Daphne and Zev magically interchange bodies.

After that, Daphne and Zev recognize the little things about each other that have never been addressed before. Daphne (inhabiting her husband’s body) also realizes that she feels a dull ache in her chest and tries to take her husband to the doctor. Still, Elena says it is impossible to switch back unless they’ve fully experienced each other’s lives. Elena meets another client, Brent, who wants to fall asleep for 5 years at a stretch. He couldn’t bear the burden of his fiancée’s death, so Elena finally allowed him to do that in exchange for two days of wakefulness after every cycle. It has been 35 years since he came to the island.

Meanwhile, Zev complains about feeling tender and discovers that Daphne’s body is pregnant. After a series of unusual experiences and one big fight, they patch up. Zev then decides to be a stay-at-home father to allow Daphne to finally pursue her dream. Elsewhere, Ruby convinces Elena to finally open up to Brent about her life. They both have lost the love of their lives. Elena had chosen the island over her fiance, and she lives with the pain of having made that decision every single day. Brent finally chooses to leave the island.

