In the fifth episode, Elena meets Nisha, a woman confused about her love life. She has to choose between two men – Savin, a match chosen by her parents, or Josh, her long-time boyfriend. Nisha traverses Fantasy Island hoping to find a solution, and in the process, learns something important about herself. The recap section will run you through the events of the latest episode and reveal where Nisha’s fantasy takes her. Now, let’s take a look at what ‘Fantasy Island’ episode 6 has in store!

Fantasy Island Episode 6 Release Date

‘Fantasy Island’ episode 6 is scheduled to release on September 12, 2021, at 8:30 pm ET on Fox. It is worth noting that there are some minor changes in the broadcast schedule. The upcoming episode will air half an hour before its usual broadcast time of 9 pm ET, only to return to its regular time slot for episode 7.

Furthermore, new episodes usually roll out on Tuesdays. However, the sixth episode will air on Sunday, just like the season finale, which is scheduled for release on September 19, 2021 (Sunday). Each episode of season 1 has a running time of 42–43 minutes.

Where to Watch Fantasy Island Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Fantasy Island’ episode 6 as and when it airs on its home network Fox at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also catch it on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app. Other viewing options available are Hulu, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Apple TV, and Spectrum on Demand. Moreover, you can purchase single episodes or the entire season on iTunes and Vudu. Canadian viewers can catch the latest episodes on Global TV. Additionally, you can watch the show by accessing Fox through Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo.

Fantasy Island Episode 6 Spoilers

In the episode titled ‘The Big Five Oh,’ Elena will welcome a group of friends—Nettie, Camille, and Margot—who’re eager to mark the celebratory event of their 50th birthdays on the island. However, the getaway will reveal secrets that might affect their friendship. Hence, their fantasies might turn into nightmares.

Fantasy Island Episode 5 Recap

‘Fantasy Island’ episode 5, titled ‘Twice in a Lifetime,’ revolves around a woman, Nisha, facing a nerve-wracking dilemma about her love life. With Elena’s help, she tries to come to the best decision. She could either choose to marry her long-time boyfriend, Josh, or have an arranged marriage with Savin. Nisha is fundamentally ambitious, nit-picky, and obsessed with making the right decisions. She has her entire life mapped out, and getting married by 26 is a major part of it. Nisha comes across two scenarios that help her make a decision.

With Savin, Nisha can wholeheartedly throw herself into the marriage without any feelings of guilt. Their shared cultural norms are another plus point. With Josh, she is more of a headstrong person set in her own ways, but he is willing to compromise for the sake of preserving their marriage. With time, Nisha realizes that she is better off on her own and tells her mother the same. Elsewhere, Nisha’s fantasy allows Ruby to reminisce about her time with Meredith. In the meantime, Javier has a passionate dream about Elena, and the latter finally opens up about her feelings.

