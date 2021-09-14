Fantasy Island Episode 7: What to Expect?

In the sixth episode, Elena has to take care of three middle-aged women who want to celebrate their birthdays on Fantasy Island. However, the experience brings up repressed issues, and Elena then has to ensure that her guests are satisfied while keeping a check on their explosive anger levels. The highlights of the episode are enclosed within the recap section at the end. Now, here is everything you need to know about ‘Fantasy Island’ episode 7!

Fantasy Island Episode 7 Release Date

‘Fantasy Island’ episode 7 is scheduled to release on September 14, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The show will get back to its usual timeslot as the seventh episode airs, with the exception of the finale, which is set to release on September 19, 2021. Each episode of season 1 has a running time of 42–43 minutes.

Where to Watch Fantasy Island Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Fantasy Island’ episode 7 as and when it airs on its home network Fox at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also catch it on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app. Other viewing options available are Hulu, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Apple TV, and Spectrum on Demand. Moreover, you can also purchase single episodes or the entire season on iTunes and Vudu. Canadian viewers can catch the latest episodes on Global TV. Additionally, you can watch the show by accessing Fox through Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo.

Fantasy Island Episode 7 Spoilers

In the seventh episode, titled ‘The Romance & The Bromance,’ a young reader will explore the island in an attempt to see the world and step out of her comfort zone. However, her heart lies in the pages of her favorite book by author RS Coldwater, and Elena, taking note of it, will transport her to the past where she might easily fit in. Meanwhile, a divorced adventurer would be looking for the biggest test of survival, having seen and experienced all sorts of things.

Fantasy Island Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode of ‘Fantasy Island,’ titled ‘The Big Five Oh,’ Ruby and Elena welcome a group of high school friends who want to celebrate their 50th birthdays on Fantasy Island. Although they’re excited about the trip, each one of them has been through different brands of hell. Nettie has divorced her husband after realizing that he cheated on her. Margot gave birth to triplets at 47 and is exhausted, while Cam is perennially single.

Elena puts Margot in a sanctuary where she would be well-rested. Nettie ends up meeting a young man, Doctor Tristan Alexander, while Cam has grown thinner. Elsewhere, Elena and Javier decide to remain friends despite having sex, which seems to be the right thing to do. Tristan’s presence in the celebration does not sit well with the rest of the gang, so Nettie confronts him, and he apologetically leaves, asking her out on a horseback ride the next day.

However, Nettie is mad at Cam, which leads to an unresolvable argument within the group. Margot helplessly seeks advice from Elena, who directs her to a self-care regime. Margot resolves her issues with Nettie but asks her to go easy on Cam. At girls’ night with Segundo and Dr. Gina, Elena unknowingly talks about her emotions. Elsewhere, Nettie’s anger intensifies when she spots Cam exiting Tristan’s room.

Before the situation worsens, Elena whisks them away to a funeral home, where they see Margot’s dead body resting in a casket. She is disheartened after seeing the vision, but Elena reminds her that she is the only one responsible for her future. Therefore, Margot decides to make self-care the most important aspect of her life. In the end, Cam tells Nettie that she has cancer while Nettie owns up to her feelings of jealousy for Cam’s bubbly personality.

Read More: Where is Fantasy Island Filmed?