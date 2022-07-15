Farzar Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Farzar’ follows the misadventures of Prince Fichael, the son of the Czar of Farzar, Renzo, and his SHAT Squad. The animated comedy series is created by Roger Black and Waco O’Guin. It features several sci-fi elements that are used as clever tools for comedy and to expand upon the characters. As the narrative progresses, Fichael tries to bring peace to the planet and stop humans and aliens from war. The first season ends on an ominous, leaving viewers desiring more of its whacky and sexual humor. If you are looking for updates about ‘Farzar’ season 2, here is everything we know!

Farzar Season 2 Release Date

‘Farzar’ season 1 was released on July 15, 2022, on Netflix. The debut season contains ten episodes with a running time of approximately 25-29 minutes each. All episodes of the first season landed on the streaming service on the same day. It has received mixed to positive reviews from critics.

With regards to a second season, Netflix is yet to officially renew the series. At present, there is no indication from the makers that a second installment is in the works. However, given the ending of the first season, the door is open for more stories on the distant alien planet. Creators Roger Black and Waco O’Guin’s previous creation ‘Paradise PD’ ran for four seasons on Netflix. Therefore, it is likely that ‘Farzar’ could take a similar path.

If the first season matches Netflix’s viewership expectations and proves to be a hit with audiences, a second season could be greenlit. Therefore, production on new episodes will likely commence sometime in early 2023. As a result, viewers can expect ‘Farzar’ season 2 to arrive on their screens sometime in Q1 of 2024, at the earliest.

Farzar Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Farzar’ season 1 features an ensemble voice cast, including Lance Reddick as the voice of Czar of Farzar, Renzo; David Kaye as the voice of the paranoid scientist, Barry Barris; Jerry Minor as the voice of cyborg, Scootie; and Grey Griffin as the voice of Queen Flammy. Dana Snyder lends her voice to Fichael, Bazarack, and Billy. Meanwhile, Kari Wahlgren voices twins Mal and Val.

A prospective second season is likely to see most of the main voice cast returning to voice their respective characters. Despite his character’s death in the season 1 finale, Reddick’s Renzo could feature in the second season. Moreover, viewers can expect more additions to the ensemble voice cast ahead of season 2.

Farzar Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Farzar’ season 1 sees Prince Fichael learning that his father, Renzo, is at the root of the issues faced by his planet. As a result, Fichael, in his incompetent ways, tries to bring peace between the humans and aliens. In the finale, Bazarack leads a union of the alien species to attack Dome City. Renzo is killed in his arrogance, and Bazarack succeeds in his plan as the dome is destroyed.

A potential second season could revolve around Bazarack attempting to take over Dome City in Renzo’s absence. Meanwhile, Fichael and the SHAt Squad could work to create a harmonious society. Renzo could be restructured with barry’s experiments, and Val and Mal might struggle to live independently. Renzo’s reemergence could create issues for Fichael’s peace attempts.

