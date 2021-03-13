‘Fauda’ is an espionage drama series that follows a top Israeli soldier, Doron, who decides to return to work post-retirement after receiving the news that Taufiq Hammed, the Palestinian fighter he has his unit were credited with killing, is still alive. As Doron chases his old arch-enemy, he sets a series of unexpected events into motion that have long-term consequences for him and the people he loves. Created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, the series first premiered on February 15, 2015, on the Israeli network, Yes.

The action-thriller made its Netflix debut on December 2, 2016. Although the show has received a lot of praise for its captivating storytelling and performances, it has also garnered criticism for its portrayal of the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Irrespective of the negative reviews, the series boasts a good rating and is loved by people around the world, who might want to know when will ‘Fauda’ return with season 4. If you are curious too, don’t worry, we have got you covered.

Fauda Season 4 Release Date

‘Fauda’ season 3 released in its entirety on Netflix on April 16, 2020. It consists of twelve episodes with a runtime of 37-51 minutes each. Prior to its release on the streaming giant, ‘Fauda’ premiered on Yes, on December 26, 2019, and concluded on March 12, 2020.

As far as season 4 of the show is concerned, we have a piece of good news for the fans. Owing to the critical acclaim and massive fan-following, ‘Fauda’ was officially renewed for a fourth season in September 2020. The exciting news was shared with the fans on the show’s official Facebook page.

The series has so far followed a fixed pattern of release with each season. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the release date of the upcoming season will probably be pushed back by a few months. Taking shooting, post-production, and other factors into account, we can expect ‘Fauda’ season 4 to premiere sometime in 2022.

Fauda Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

Actor and screenwriter Lior Raz plays the role of the top Israeli agent Doron Kavillio. Boaz Konforty portrays the character of Avichay. The Israeli actor is best known for the television shows ‘Hatufim’ and ‘Hostages.’ Television producer and filmmaker Itzik Cohen essays the role of Gabi AKA Captain Eyov. Neta Garty and Rona-Lee Shim’on portray Gali Kavillio and Nurit, respectively.

Other notable cast members include Doron Ben-David as Hertzel’ Steve’ Pinto, Shadi Mar’i as Walid El Abed, Laëtitia Eïdo as Dr. Shirin El Abed, Idan Amedi as Sagi, and Tsahi Halevi as Naor. Almost all of the main cast is likely to reprise their roles in the upcoming season. We can also expect to see some fresh faces if new characters are introduced in season 4.

Fauda Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 of the award-winning political thriller focuses on Doron and his team’s efforts to kill the terrorist Bashar Hamdan by infiltrating Gaza. Although they are eventually successful in catching Bashar, unfortunately, they lose Avihai and Yara in the process. The eventful third season ends with a lot of uncertainty and loose ends.

In season 4, we can expect Doron to reflect on his past actions. Bashar’s revenge for the betrayal is going to leave a lasting impression on Doron, who will have to come to terms with Avihai and Yara’s death. Although his future seems uncertain after the finale, we can expect him to bounce-back and do what he does best, that is, take out bad guys.

Read More: Best Cop Shows on Netflix