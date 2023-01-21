Fauda Season 5: Possibilities Explored

Created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, ‘Fauda’ is a military action thriller series from Israel. The plot revolves around the Israel-Palestine conflict, underscoring how gray and complex the situation is, though admittedly depicted through an Israeli perspective. In season 1, Doron Kavillio (Raz), an erstwhile member of the special forces, is forced to come out of retirement after the terrorist he thought he had killed is revealed to be alive. In season 4, Doron and his team take on agents of Hezbollah in a narrative that spans Israel, Palestine, Belgium, and Lebanon.

Following its release, the fourth season of ‘Fauda’ received critical acclaim, just like the previous three. Special praise was directed at the performances, direction, and plot. If you are wondering whether there will be ‘Fauda’ season 5, we got you covered.

Will Fauda Season 5 Happen?

‘Fauda’ season 4 premiered internationally on January 20, 2023, on Netflix. It originally aired in Israel from July 13, 2022, to September 28, 2022, on Yes Oh. As for season 5, here is what we know.

Neither Netflix and Yes Oh executives nor the series producers have confirmed the development of a fifth season. Raz has said that they were open to the idea of more seasons. However, they are currently more focused on continuing the story as a film. “We are talking about a movie very seriously,” Raz said at a charity event for Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom, hosted at the Island Grill in London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel. “As to whether there will be more seasons, we don’t know yet. We are open to it.”

If ‘Fauda’ does end up continuing in the cinematic format, that is effectively season 5 for all intent and purpose. Raz and Issacharoff are former members of the elite IDF squad known as the Duvdevan Unit and heavily draw from their experience in the military to develop the show. When the fourth season begins, Doron is broken and has withdrawn from the world after Yaara’s death. He is brought back into the fold by Gabi, but when the latter is presumed dead, Doron chances upon an international plot against his country.

As always, ‘Fauda’ seeks to tell a layered story where there are no clear-cut heroes or villains. Both sides believe they are the moral ones and will do horrible things empowered by those beliefs. Gabi is ultimately revealed to be alive and is brought back home. But the information he revealed to the enemies can be catastrophic for Israel. When the season ends, the immediate threat has been neutralized, but Doron, Eli (Yaakov Zada-Daniel), Sagi (Idan Amedi), Russo (Inbar Lavi), and Steve (Doron Ben-David) have all been injured. And at least one of them might not make it to the prospective season 5.

The writers of ‘Fauda’ have a way of creating tragic endings for the characters. Sagi is about to be a new father. Steve has discovered that his marriage is ending. Eli has finally decided to retire to spend time with his wife and child. The death of any of them will be gut-wrenching. Meanwhile, Maya (Lucy Ayoub), an Arab woman who was once a decorated Israeli police officer, has grown completely disillusioned after her brother’s death. In the fifth season, she might seek revenge.

‘Fauda’ may not enjoy the massive following that other Netflix international shows like ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Squid Game’ do, but it’s still quite a popular show, and there is enough incentive to develop its next chapter, in whatever format that might be. If the fifth season is indeed developed, it will be released in Israel several months before it comes out in the rest of the world. Considering all this, if production starts within the next few months, ‘Fauda’ season 5 will probably be released internationally sometime in Q1 2025.

