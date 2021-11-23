FBI: International Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

On FBI: International season 1 episode 7, the team racks their minds over the death of a man involved in gory pornography. LaCroix consults the team and finds out that his name is Lloyd Eckersley, who is a known sex offender. Forrester interrogates an associated pornographer to get to the bottom of the case. For more details If you need more details, head over to the recap. Now, let’s see what the upcoming episode can reveal.

FBI: International Season 1 Episode 8 Release Date

‘FBI: International’ episode 8 will release on December 7, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. New episodes release on the network on a weekly basis.

Where to Watch FBI: International Season 1 Episode 8 Online?

The best way to catch ‘FBI: International’ episode 8 is by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you’re not subscribed to a cable connection, you can live stream the new episodes on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. There are more options available on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, and iTunes.

Where to Watch FBI: International Season 1 Episode 8 Spoilers

Titled ‘Voice Of The People,’ episode 8 will revolve around a group of Americans who are among the victims of a bombing at a festival in Budapest, the team will be brought in to find the perpetrators before they strike again. Also, when Vo’s new beau will be injured in the blast, she re-evaluates what dating truly means while in the bureau,

Where to Watch FBI: International Season 1 Episode 7 Recap

On FBI: International season 1 episode 7, a young woman witnesses a man getting shot. Kellet video calls her mother and confessed to dating Forrester. Her mother is concerned about her. LaCroix consults the team and finds out that the name of the man is Lloyd Eckersley, who is a known sex offender. Forrester interrogates Antek Kral, an associated pornographer for more details. The name of the girl involved in the act is Kalie.

Back at the office, Raines tracks the girl and interviews her. She tells them that there is another girl involved who is named Adela Buzek. She leads the team to Fred Dobbins’ residence as they apprehend him. He reveals information about another woman named Ella Clancy. Kellet finds Ella crying but she quickly identifies herself as a federal agent and asks Ella what is in her bag.

The girl says it is nothing. Before Forrester approaches Kellet tells Ella to throw away the bag. At the station, Kellet tells Ella in private to keep quiet. She then requests to interview her father. Kellet gets a full confession from Jim and Forrester then tells Kellet to take some time off as she exchanges her last words with Ella.

