FBI: International Renewed For Season 5 at CBS

The Fly Team will continue to keep us on the edge of our seats in the foreseeable future! The Cinemaholic can reveal that CBS has renewed the police procedural series ‘FBI: International’ for its fifth season. The installment will enter production in Budapest, Hungary, and Austria on August 4, 2025. Matt Olmstead will return as the head writer. The fourth season of the show is currently on air, which makes the renewal an early present for the fans.

The fourth season returned to the air after the mid-season finale yesterday with the ninth episode, which depicts Greg Csonka confessing to the murder of Special Agent Mike Brooks, Wes’ former partner, among other crimes. Unfortunately, he escapes while being transported and shoots Cameron Vo, who, though having survived, faces the threat of infection. While the team tries to track down Csonka, the episode reveals how he has traveled to places, from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and from Mexico to Paris, hiding from the authorities.

As the episode proceeds, the Fly Team tracks down Csonka’s aide, Valerie Mehrez, who turns out to be his girlfriend. She lures the officers into a trap, and Csonka kidnaps Special Agent Andre Raines. The team then manages to grab a member of the Belmondo Crime Family who reveals that the criminal is headed for the airport, only for Raines to become his cover as a police officer. Since the airport is shut down, someone informs Csonka about it, and he almost executes his “Plan B” as Raines manages to escape. The winter premiere ends with Wes finally tracking down Csonka and shooting him dead after being called and informed of his whereabouts by Raines.

Considering how the winter premiere ends, the upcoming episodes may reveal how the team finds out who informed Csonka about the authorities reaching the airport. There is also Vo, whose life is still at risk. The tenth episode of the installment, as per the official synopsis, will show the Fly Team trying to safeguard the daughter of an assassinated Russian biochemist who was trying to flee with his sensitive research on certain biotoxins. The narrative and cast of the fifth season will depend on the developments that will unfold in the rest of the fourth installment.

Still, we can expect most of the series regulars to feature in the next season, including Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Eva-Jane Willis as Megan “Smitty” Garretson, Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Jesse Lee Soffer as Wesley “Wes” Mitchell.

The previous seasons of ‘FBI: International’ were shot in Hungary. The fourth installment was also shot in Austria. Other high-profile shows filmed in Hungary include Max’s ‘Dune: Prophecy’ and Peacock’s ‘The Day of the Jackal.’ Austria served as a primary filming location for Max’s ‘The Regime’ and Prime Video’s ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.’

Read More: Rivals Season 2 Begins Filming in Bristol and Spain in May