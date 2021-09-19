FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

A thrilling and exciting crime drama police procedural, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is a spin-off from Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI.’ The show focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, a special division of the FBI trained specially for catching menacing fugitives and criminals who are a threat to society. With these criminals being on the FBI’s most-wanted list, they are considered armed and dangerous. Still, the agents put themselves in harm’s way to maintain the peace of the land.

Seasons three follows the task force as their almost neglected personal lives jolts them back to reality. Still, The agents try their best to maintain a perfect balance while keeping themselves available for duty 24×7. The challenging personal life affects Jess and his father, Byron, the most as they struggle to rediscover their connection. The special division also faces a critical situation at work when they try to locate a rogue federal agent. Still, things appear to settle down as Byron and Marie get married while Sarah finds new housemates in Jess and Tali. However, the season ends on a shocking cliffhanger as Sarah faces off against Hugh and guns are fired off-screen. Now let’s dive into season 3, episode 1, and see what it has in store for us, shall we?

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 3 Episode 1 will premiere on September 21, 2021, at 10/9c on CBS. Each episode in the season will have a runtime of 45 minutes and will drop weekly every Tuesday. Additionally, The first episode will be a part of a crossover event that will have its roots in season 4, episode 1 of ‘FBI,’ and meet its end on the first episode of ‘FBI: International.’

Where To Stream FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 1

Considering that you own a cable connection, you can watch the episode during the timeslot mentioned above on CBS. Otherwise, you can also catch the episodes for free on the official CBS website.

If streaming online is more your thing, we have good news as ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is available on FuboTV, Pluto TV, and Spectrum on Demand. Additionally, once available, the episodes can also be bought or rented from Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Store, and Apple TV.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 3, Episode 1 is titled ‘Exposed’ and is the second part of a three-part crossover episode with ‘FBI’ and ‘FBI: International.’ With the show being a police procedural, the team will be focusing on a new case that involves two murders. ‘FBI’ will start the case off with the murder of a woman at a lavish yacht party, while in ‘FBI: Most Wanted,’ the team will have to deal with the murder of a second woman. The double murder case might prove to be quite a difficult one and see several powerful men of high stature embroiled in the crime.

Ultimately, the investigation will pitch the team in an ultimate showdown against the leader of a dominant criminal empire. The episode might also touch upon the lives of Byron and Marie, while viewers might get to know the outcome of Sarah and Hugh’s standoff.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 1 Cast

Most of the regular cast members will be stepping back into their roles, including Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, and Miguel Gomez as Ivan Ortiz.

The episode is also expected to star recurring and guest cast members like Missy Peregrym(Maggie Bell), Alana De La Garza(Isobel Castille), Oded Fehr (Colin Kent), Annemarie Lawless (Andrea Walcott), Sarah Rich (Jamie Jones), Gia Crovatin (Fiona Grand), Zeeko Zaki (Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan), Steve Key (Richard Cox), and Lucy Martin (Anita Hoffman) amongst others.

