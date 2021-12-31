FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The most recent episode of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ season 3 revolves around a hostage situation inside a mall where LaCroix and his family have been shopping. He immediately takes out his weapon and puts his life on the line to save the people who are cluelessly trapped under the command of three nefarious gunmen. Taking his side is agent Sheryll Barnes, who finds herself in the same place along with her pregnant wife, Charlotte. Our recap details out everything that happens in episode 9 of the third installment. Now, here is everything we know about season 3 episode 10!

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ season 3 episode 10 will release on January 4, 2022, at 10 pm ET on CBS. The upcoming episode will mark the show’s return after the midseason break. Each episode in the season is scheduled to run for 45 minutes and will arrive weekly every Tuesday.

Where to Stream FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 10 Online?

The best way to watch the tenth episode of season 3 is on CBS at the date and time specified above. You can also catch the episodes on the official CBS website and Paramount+. If you want to live stream the episode, you can do so on FuboTV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and Hulu+Live TV. Once available, the episodes can be bought or rented on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Moreover, the show is also available on Pluto TV.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

The tenth episode of season 3, titled ‘Incendiary,’ will revolve around a dangerous young man who the FBI will rigorously search for. The most alarming aspect about the criminal is the fact that he uses napalm-style bombs to take his target down. In the meantime, LaCroix will have sent his daughter to boarding school. As a result, he will begin to miss her terribly. But with Sarah by his side, they will have to adjust to becoming empty nesters.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

In episode 9, titled ‘Run-Hide-Fight,’ agent Jess LaCroix and his family strike up a conversation at the mall with agent Sheryll Barnes and her pregnant wife, Charlotte. Their conversation is then interrupted by rapid gunfire caused by a shooter inside the market. LaCroix and Barnes immediately charge into action, but the shooter is wearing full body armor. In addition, the doors of the mall have been rigged with explosives in case someone attempts to escape. After hiding their families in the employee break room, LaCroix and Barnes actively pursue the gunmen with extra help from Byron.

Williams and LaCroix are then cornered by one of the shooters, but the latter somehow overpowers him. The team comes across the name Rob Murphy, who seems to be coordinating with the shooters inside. The bomb squad tries to break into the mall through the roof so that the doors remain intact and the people are safe. With LaCroix taking one of them down, two shooters remain. Byron manages to break in without setting off any alarms allowing the Feds to go inside. In the meantime, Ortiz and some officers catch Murphy communicating with the shooters.

After LaCroix gets the second shooter, the third one heads towards Tali and Sarah, but LaCroix gets there first and kills the last gunner standing! Ortiz realizes that there is another bomb hidden in the security room. So when Barnes, LaCroix, and Williams find the bomb, Williams grabs the bomb, runs down the hallway, and tosses it out. The bomb explodes just a millisecond later, but Williams is alive! LaCroix is proud of Tali for being a brave child and then finally allows her to go to boarding school. In the end, Barnes rushes to the command post where Charlotte delivers a baby boy!

