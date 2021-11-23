FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In this week’s episode, the special division faces a critical situation at work when they try to locate a rogue federal agent. However, things appear to settle down as Byron and Marie get married while Sarah finds new housemates in Jess and Tali. But the season ends on a shocking cliffhanger as Sarah faces off against Hugh and guns are fired off-screen. Now let’s dive into season 3 episode 8, and see what it has in store for us!

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ season 3 episode 8 will release on December 7, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. Each episode in the season is scheduled to run for 45 minutes and will drop weekly every Tuesday.

Where to Stream FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 8 Online?

The best way to watch the eighth episode of season 3 is on CBS at the day and time specified above. You can also catch the episodes on the official CBS website and Paramount+. If you want to live stream the episode, we have good news. ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is available on FuboTV, Pluto TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, Spectrum on Demand, and Hulu+Live TV. Once available, the episodes can be bought or rented on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and iTunes.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ season 3 episode 8 is titled ‘Sport of Kings’ and is the second part of a three-part crossover episode with ‘FBI’ and ‘FBI: International.’ In the upcoming episode, the team will be focusing on a new case that revolves around the murder of two women, which could have several powerful men embroiled in the crime. Ultimately, the investigation will pitch the team in an ultimate showdown against the leader of a dominant criminal empire. The episode might also touch upon the lives of Byron and Marie, while viewers will get to know the outcome of Sarah and Hugh’s standoff.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

In episode 7 titled ‘Gladiator,’ lifestyle guru Esme Langer gets murdered and the LaCroix’s team is called to help with the investigation. It was Langer’s birthday and her husband wasn’t present with her because he had earlier gone through a bad phase in life and she was blamed for that. So they thought it was a curse that would go away if they were physically separated. Langer’s friend tells the FBI that she has a stalker and there is a high possibility that the robbery was staged by the stalker as a digression.

The FBI receives a trip from a man who identifies him as Mike Short. On reaching his doorstep, they find his roommate murdered and Short dead from a seeming suicide. However, it turns out that Short is a pedophile who killed himself because he couldn’t stand the idea of going back to prison and he didn’t kill Langer. LaCroix ends up investigating Langer’s husband, who is reported to have killed his agent because he was making money by indulging in fraudulent activities.

Sonny’s husband had been suffering from brain damage which caused him to recklessly kill people including his wife. He also takes his kids from his sister-in-law’s house until the FBI rescues them. They find him and the children playing basketball in his old school, his last wish before he was arrested again. Then he kills himself as Gaines as he has a tough time accepting the truth.

Read More: Where Is FBI: Most Wanted Filmed?