‘FBI’ season 3 episode 11 had us hooked to a peculiar case of a bomb explosion that takes away a life. But the culprit turns out to be someone who is at war with technology, and this baffles the FBI. The team tries to track his next target and stop another disaster from befalling the planet. If you want to know further, you can head to the recap and get yourself updated. If you’re wondering what’s gonna happen next, let us give you all the information about the upcoming ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 12!

FBI Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date

‘FBI’ season 3 episode 12 will release on May 4, 2021, at 9 PM ET on CBS. The show usually follows a weekly release pattern, with each episode having a runtime of less than an hour.

Where To Stream FBI Season 3 Episode 12 Online?

TV buffs can watch ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 12 on CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you have pulled the plug on cable, you can catch the new episode for free on CBS’ official website or on Paramount+ (previously known as CBS All Access) one day after its original broadcast. ‘FBI’ season 3 is also available on video-on-demand and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Youtube TV, Apple TV, FuboTV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and DirecTV.

FBI Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers

‘FBI’ season 3 episode 12 is titled ‘Fathers and Sons.’ In the episode, we will see the team dive into a missing persons case that has a deeper motive attached to it. Two doctors will be abducted, and upon investigation, the team will discover that the kidnapper is a distraught father trying to save his son from a fatal situation. Moreover, Jubal will begin to be affected by his dysfunctional family life, which will disrupt his ability to make decisions about the hostage situation. The title itself suggests that the next episode will be replete with poignance and, hopefully, a bit of action too! You can take a look at the promo below!

FBI Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

The 11th episode of ‘FBI’ season 3, titled ‘Brother’s Keeper,’ begins with an explosion at Harry Lasher’s home. He survives the accident, but his partner Russell is blown to bits. The package which caused the explosion was sent for Henry. The FBI learn about a second bomb delivery sent to another guy, and both the packages were delivered by the same person. Evidence leads to a man called Richard, a mathematical genius who suffers from schizophrenia. Moving on, Maggie discovers that her sister is into smoking.

OA advises Maggie to loosen up her hold over her sister. She is trying to adjust to life in NYC, and her sister should support her no matter what. Erin surprisingly shows up to let her know that she is not breaching her boundaries and has been trying hard to be a good student. Maggie apologizes to her sister. The FBI learns about Richard’s paranoia against technology replacing humans. He subsequently plans to bomb NYU because Lasher’s team was using a beta version of AI Aurora, which was created in the university itself.

OA and Maggie then step in and stop Richard from destroying the grounds. Mark realizes how wrong he had been to have let his brother, Richard, go on without medication and proper treatment. He apologizes to OA. Maggie storms into Erin’s room and finds drugs in Erin’s jeans pocket. Erin breaks down and begs her not to tell their parents about it. Maggie prepares to take her to rehab.

