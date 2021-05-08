In ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 12 that aired this week, we come across a man called Octavio, responsible for kidnapping two doctors from a hospital. Jubal takes the lead and tries to solve the case by tracking him down. However, as he is about to apprehend Octavio, he learns that he has a son whose illness has coaxed him into taking this path. As Jubal is also a father, he tries to connect with the helpless man and confides about his own son Tyler who is suffering from serious health problems. To know more about what happens next, you can read the recap at the bottom. Moving on to the upcoming episode, here’s a short preview for the upcoming ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 13!

FBI Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date

‘FBI’ season 3 episode 13 will air on May 11, 2021, at 9 PM ET on CBS. New episodes drop on the channel weekly, with each episode having a runtime of less than an hour.

Where To Stream FBI Season 3 Episode 13 Online?

Fans can catch ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 13 as and when it airs on CBS at the timeslot mentioned above. If you don’t want to or cannot watch on cable TV, you can easily go online to watch the latest episode on CBS’ official website or on Paramount+ (previously known as CBS All Access) shortly after its original broadcast. In addition, ‘FBI’ season 3 can be viewed on video-on-demand and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Youtube TV, Apple TV, FuboTV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and DirecTV.

FBI Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers

‘FBI’ season 3 episode 13 is titled ‘Short Squeeze.’ Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming episode, as detailed by CBS – “When the CEO of a major brokerage firm is shot and killed while surrounded by protesters, the team looks into who had the most to lose from his company’s perceived manipulations. Also, Scola’s previous Wall Street career and the reasons he left come to light as the financial details of the case begin to unfold.” You can watch the promo below.

FBI Season 3 Episode 12 Recap

The 12th episode of ‘FBI’ season 3 is titled ‘Fathers and Sons.’ In the episode, the team investigates a case involving a doctor who gets abducted outside the hospital she works in. Her colleague Lucas Caldwell also gets kidnapped by the same men. Caldwell, however, is responsible for running an illegal organ transplant racket, and they take Nicole solely because his team needs a new anesthesiologist. More evidence lands the FBI in a warehouse in Brooklyn. Jubal and his crew then try to terminate the operation headed by Octavio, whose son desperately requires an organ transplant.

During the subsequent commotion, one of Octavio’s men shoots at Caldwell, who gets heavily injured. After running out of options to stop Octavio from acting on his whim, Jubal tries talking him down as he tries to connect with him on an emotional level. They’re both fathers who understand what it’s like to have a son battling death. Jubal’s son Tyler had recently received a report suggesting that his continual sickness is the symptom of a grave illness that immediately needs to be checked. But Octavio is not ready to back out, which compels Jubal to let the sniper take him out. In the end, he finds out that his own son has been diagnosed with leukemia.

