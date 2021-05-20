In ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 14, a local New York restaurant falls prey to a random group of gunmen who raid the place and shoot people down. The FBI rushes to investigate, which leads them to a man named Neil Jacobs, allegedly responsible for scheming a murder. The hijacking of the restaurant then turns out to be a pre-planned murder execution. In case you’re not updated with the latest happenings, you can check out the recap section. If you’re curious about the upcoming season finale, here’s everything we know about ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 15!

FBI Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date

‘FBI’ season 3 episode 15 is scheduled to release on May 25, 2021, at 9 PM ET on CBS. The season finale has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Stream FBI Season 3 Episode 15 Online?

Fans of the show can watch ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 15 when it airs on CBS at the aforementioned timeslot. If you do not have cable, you can go online and check out the new episode on CBS’ official website or on Paramount+ sometime after its television premiere. More cable-free options include video-on-demand and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, YouTube TV, Apple TV, FuboTV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and DirecTV.

FBI Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers

‘FBI’ season 3 episode 15 is titled ‘Straight Flush.’ In the season finale, we will see the FBI investigate the murder of five prominent men at a trendy New York City restaurant. The case will bring them in touch with a lieutenant in Antonio Vargas’ cartel. This, in turn, will eventuate a face-off between Isobel and Vargas, which has been long due. It might be their final encounter which will perhaps result in an interesting and character-driven season finale. The events following the final showdown might even serve as the foundation for the next season. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

FBI Season 3 Episode 14 Recap

In the 14th episode of ‘FBI’ season 3, titled ‘Trigger Effect,’ a band of shooters swarms into a local restaurant, and the FBI immediately takes charge. One of the employees reports seeing a white man clad in what seemed like a military outfit. The team digs into security footage and audio clips, which reveal that it might have been a murder mission. The victim is possibly a man named Frank, who had filed a restraining order on one of his ex-clients, Neil Jacobs. But Neil’s alibi checks out. The team finds more leads as OA and Maggie rush to the concerned location. But they see a man being shot dead and realize that he was trying to rescue a kidnapped woman.

The victim, Maria, is a vigilante of sorts calling out bad guys on a platform that she built. She is then kidnapped for a second time. After receiving an emergency call, OA and Maggie head to her apartment but find her dead inside. Meanwhile, the team goes back to investigate Neil Jacobs. The second suspect is a man he used to work with. The team finds him at his son’s school, and this time, he has a hostage. Maggie enters the building and convinces him to let his hostage walk free. She takes him down in the end. She also convinces Elise to talk to Jubal about her anxiety that has been affecting her work.

