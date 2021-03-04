The 7th episode of ‘FBI’ Season 3 is about a nefarious killer who has raised concern amongst the team members after two murders. It is speculated that the killings are a result of racial fury and angst, as gleaned from a protest happening at one of the murder sites. In case you missed the episode, you can take a look at the recap section. But for now, let’s dive into the particulars for ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 8!

FBI Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘FBI’ season 3 episode 8 release date is March 9, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. Every episode has a runtime of less than an hour.

Where To Stream FBI Season 3 Episode 8 Online?

Audiences can watch ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 8 on CBS by tuning in to their TV sets at the aforementioned time. But if you prefer watching the show online, you can stream new episodes for free on CBS’ official website, just a day after the original air date. ‘FBI’ season 3 can be streamed on video-on-demand and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Youtube TV, Apple TV, FuboTV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and also DirecTV.

FBI Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘FBI’ season 3 episode 8 is called ‘Walk the Line.’ The episode will center around an explosion that leaves three people dead. The team will push a reluctant informant to gather information from his close friends who are under suspicion. OA and his girlfriend will clash over where the informant’s rights lie. You can take a look at the promo below!

FBI Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

In the 7th episode of ‘FBI’ season 3, titled ‘Discord,’ the team receives news about a congressman named Logan Reed who was shot in the head at his home. Scola, Tiffany, OA, and Maggie arrive at the scene. At the murder site, OA and Maggie talk to Reed’s wife as she mentions a protest breaking out near their house. It was eventuated by African Americans, which baffled her because Reed’s wife is a minority advocate.

Back at the office, Jubal and the others look at footage from the protest and find a suspect named Thomas. He is then brought in for questioning, but he has an alibi. The team then learn about another shooting case with an MO that stands in line with the Reed murder case. With assistance from the IT team, they find that the person responsible happens to be a criminal and white nationalist called McGowan. The team tries to locate him.

OA and Maggie search for McGowan and find his mother, but before they could catch him, he spots them and runs away. The team finally finds substantial evidence that links McGowan with the two murders. Scola and Tiffany finally corner him and take him in for questioning. Another murder occurs at the same time, which means the actual murderer is still out there. On further investigation, they realize that the second shooter is McGowan’s mother.

OA and Maggie can’t find her anywhere, but they soon realize that she is probably heading towards Thomas, attending a religious ceremony. Meanwhile, the team uses aerial video footage of the area to locate her. Scola and Tiffany see the mother as she is aiming at Thomas’ daughter. But Tiffany jumps on her and stops her from shooting at the girl.

