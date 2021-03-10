The eighth episode of ‘FBI’ Season 3 is a serious take on the politics of religion and economy. There is a man who has bombed a car airing out an anti-capitalistic message. The culprit is then speculated to be a Muslim man. If you want to jog your memory or catch up on the latest happenings in the show, you can read our detailed recap. But for now, here’s everything we know about ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 9!

FBI Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘FBI’ season 3 episode 9 will air on March 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. Every episode has a runtime of less than an hour.

Where To Stream FBI Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

‘FBI’ is a CBS show, so the easiest way to watch it would be to tune in to the channel at the timeslot mentioned above. But if you do not have a cable connection, you can stream new episodes for free on CBS’ official website, just a day after the original air date. ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 9 can be watched on video-on-demand and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Youtube TV, Apple TV, FuboTV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and also DirecTV.

FBI Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘FBI’ season 3 episode 9 is called ‘Leverage,’ and in this episode, the team will uncover the case of a kidnapped reporter. She will be taken and held without a ransom demand, and the team must dig into her past relationships in order to pin down her assailant’s motive. Meanwhile, Isobel’s relationship will come under fire when the case makes a connection to her boyfriend. You can take a look at the promo for the upcoming episode below!

FBI Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

In the 8th episode of ‘FBI’ season 3, called ‘Walk the Line,’ someone plants a bomb in a car with a message endorsing anti-capitalism. Three people lose their lives. The FBI is called to the scene, and they immediately find a suspect named Nicholas Katz, who identifies as a radical liberal. He had sent a text a few seconds before the bomb was set off.

Katz’s alibi, however, checks out, and he informs the team about a suspicious man in the neighborhood who went running at the time of the explosion. They look for evidence in the security cameras and chance upon Salem. He said he had sold the car to another man and gave them his address. The man also frequently visited a nearby Muslim restaurant which has been under watch for a long time now.

The feds then take Vega’s assistance. Vega Assad, an inside guy who is scared to be deported back to Syria, reluctantly agrees to help. As an informant, he meets with the restaurant owner named Hassan. He confides in Vega about the advanced security system that he has set up in the restaurant. After their conversation, Vega decides to quit working for the FBI. But OA would not let that happen. He relays the information about Hassan’s security system to the FBI, making it seem like a tip from Vega.

The security from those systems is retrieved, and the real bomber is revealed to be a white man who went through a breakdown during the lockdown. His dark hair and beard made people mistake him to be a Muslim. The FBI then finds him. But he refuses to budge and threateningly holds a gun. Stuart then ends up shooting him. On the other hand, OA’s bosses find out about Vega pulling out, and so he is sent home to Syria.

