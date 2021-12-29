FBI Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘FBI’ season 4, an FBI officer gets shot. An extremely riled-up Jubal tries to head the investigation, but Isobel does not let him take charge. Realizing how necessary his own input is, he secretly continues to look for evidence that could lead him to the assailant. As the case unfolds, the team finds two suspects. If you want to know how the episode ends, we have curated a recap that has the latest updates. Now, we’d like to share all that we know about episode 10!

FBI Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

The show is currently on a hiatus following the ninth episode of the fourth season. But the series will return soon as ‘FBI’ season 4 episode 10 is set to premiere on January 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The show will then continue to release new 45-minute episodes on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch FBI Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to watch ‘FBI’ season 4 episode 10 is on CBS via your cable subscription on the date and time mentioned above. Having said that, if you don’t have a cable connection, you can stream the episode on CBS’ official website. Additionally, you can watch it on Paramount+. Apart from these, you have several live-streaming options such as Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, FuboTV, and Xfinity. Moreover, you can watch the episode on VOD platforms. To explore this option, you could try Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, or Spectrum.

FBI Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

Titled ‘Fostered,’ episode 10 of the current season will focus on a series of robberies taking place in jewelry stores. The worst part is that these incidents will lead up to a double murder, so the FBI needs to be on their toes during their search for the mysterious culprits. In the process, they will chance upon a 16-year-old boy who could possibly be connected to the case. The young lad will be on his own path to surviving the foster care system.

FBI Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

In the most recent episode of ‘FBI,’ titled ‘Unfinished Business,’ Jubal’s girlfriend Rina, a Special Agent in Charge, becomes a gunshot victim. The assailant is suspected to be a member of the FBI. Although Jubal is told to wait it out, he participates in the investigation and finds a suspect. His name is Frank Castlewood, and he is an ex-con. When he is brought in for questioning, Jubal realizes that Castlewood is not the shooter. He was just hired as a pawn. Jubal is even more adamant about finding the shooter despite being told off by Isobel. He finds one of Castlewood’s associates going by the name Logan Winters.

So, the team concentrates on finding Winters, who has been associated with an untraceable gun. However, he escapes after a long car chase between him and a task force specifically designed to catch him. On their second attempt to catch him, Maggie gets injured, yet she insists on being a part of the case. Jubal runs into Rina’s ex-husband and learns that Castlewood was taking pictures of Rina and many other agents. Winters, on the other hand, was blackmailed into shooting at Maggie. He met Castlewood at a prison, so the team decides to look into other inmates who could’ve been involved in the case.

Vargas is the first name that comes up. It turns out that his family was killed not long after he was arrested, and now, he wants to exact revenge on the cops responsible for his arrest. Hence, Vargas had hired Winters to assassinate FBI agents. On top of that, Winters had built the ghost guns, one of which is discovered outside children’s school. Therefore, Jubal wants Isobel to arrange for Vargas to be killed inside prison, but she refuses.

