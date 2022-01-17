FBI Season 4 Episode 12 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the twelfth episode of ‘FBI’ season 4, a woman gets kidnapped, but the incident turns out to be a part of a long chain of abductions. There is a man who stalks women and kidnaps them. Meanwhile, Rina’s parents make a life-changing decision about her. The FBI racks their brains looking for the abducted women, which leads them to a few trailers. For a full update on the latest episode, take a look at the recap. Now, without further ado, here’s everything we know about episode 12!

FBI Season 4 Episode 12 Release Date

The show is currently on a three-week break following the release of the eleventh episode of the fourth season. Having said that, ‘FBI’ season 4 episode 12 is set to premiere on February 1, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The show will then continue to release new hour-long episodes on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch FBI Season 4 Episode 12 Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to watch ‘FBI’ season 4 episode 12 is on CBS via your cable subscription on the date and time mentioned above. Having said that, if you don’t have a cable connection, you can stream the episode on CBS’ official website. Additionally, you can watch it on Paramount+. Apart from these, you have several live-streaming options like Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, FuboTV, and Xfinity. Moreover, you can watch the episode on VOD platforms by exploring options such as Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, or Spectrum.

FBI Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers

Episode 12, titled ‘ Under Pressure,’ might focus on Jubal’s deteriorating emotional state after Rina’s death. It is evident from the eleventh installment that he would have a hard time getting a grasp on reality, considering how close he was to her. Despite being told to take some time off, Jubal has refused to leave the hospital. Therefore, we can expect the Assistant Special Agent in Charge to dive into other cases in the coming episodes until he finally moves on.

FBI Season 4 Episode 11 Recap

In the eleventh episode of ‘FBI,’ titled ‘Grief,’ a woman named Angela gets kidnapped. Meanwhile, Jubal learns that Rina’s parents have given up on her. They have decided to pull the plug on her life support. Agents Wallace and Scola realize that Angela was seeing an older man, Professor Alex Bradshaw, from her school. However, his alibi checks out. They subsequently find a lead on a vehicle, but before they can enter it, a woman jumps out of it and gets hit by a truck.

The woman was Cassidy Drabeck, who had been missing for over four months. The bruises on her body imply that she was shackled. It turns out that both the women — Cassidy and Angela — used to frequent a theater where a woman named Beth Page is the director. Furthermore, the FBI discovers that she scouts girls for a man named Doyle, who was following Cassidy. Through a recovered hard drive, they learn about another potential victim, Darcy Edmonds. She had been dating Doyle, who was stalking her even before they connected.

The FBI locates a vehicle where other women besides Beth are held captive. She gives up the last location he was present in, and the FBI catches him. They use his car key to access all the trailers within a 10-block radius. They finally find the car where Angela is being kept and are glad to find her alive. Cassidy’s father demands to get to Doyle at the hospital. He threatens to kill a woman if he is not taken to Doyle. That is when Jubal shares his own story about Rina’s death and convinces the distraught father to take a step back.

