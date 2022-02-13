FBI Season 4 Episode 13 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the twelfth episode of ‘FBI’ season 4, a brutal explosion kills an NYPD officer, and evidence further reveals the possibility of more explosions. The team’s failure could cost countless lives, so deactivating the bombs is the first priority. Our recap will tell you more about what happens in the episode. Now, we are excited to share all the details for episode 13 of season 4. So, let us dive in without any further ado!

FBI Season 4 Episode 13 Release Date

‘FBI’ season 4 episode 13 is set to premiere on February 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The upcoming episode is hitting the screen after a three-week break and will be followed by a two-week break. But usually, hour-long episodes release on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch FBI Season 4 Episode 13 Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to watch ‘FBI’ season 4 episode 13 is on CBS via your cable subscription on the date and time mentioned above. However, if you don’t have a cable connection, you can stream the episode on CBS’ official website. Additionally, you can watch it on Paramount+. Apart from these, you have several live-streaming options like Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, FuboTV, and Xfinity. You can also watch the episode on VOD platforms by exploring options such as Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, or Spectrum. By purchasing the Paramount+ add-on, you can also catch the latest episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

FBI Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers

Episode 13, titled ‘Price and Prejudice,’ will follow the murder of a Muslim college student and his younger brother. The FBI will try to get to the bottom of this presumed hate crime committed. Through a word with the angered Imam of OA’s former mosque, they will learn the truth behind the murder. A the same time, OA will experience a dilemma during the investigation. He will be working with a Muslim anti-terrorist agent who will be dedicated to solving the case with utter disregard for rules which might not sit well with him.

FBI Season 4 Episode 12 Recap

In the twelfth episode, titled ‘Under Pressure,’ Jubal and his team investigate the death of an NYPD officer who is killed in a bombing. Shortly after, a second one goes off, and this time the victim is City Councilman Doug Archer. The FBI cannot link the two victims together except for the fact that they operate within the same district. They run a check on all the people who frequent his office, but even that turns out to be futile. So, the FBI turns their attention to an extremist group that has been raging about a mass attack.

The officers realize that Oklahoma City is in danger of being majorly bombed. They go undercover to dig out more information, but the gang gets suspicious. They examine the bar hoping to find a listening device, and sure enough, they end up finding the one planted by the FBI. One of their comrades, Collin, is absent for the day, which in turn, makes the group think he is the rat. Right when one of them sets out to kill Collin, Maggie shows up and stops him. The FBI also realizes that one of the extremists is seeking revenge for something.

The officers finally locate the next bomb but are unaware of how to deactivate it. Maggie then gets into the car that contains the bomb and drives it away to an abandoned parking lot. Seconds before it goes off, she runs as fast as she can and comes back alive. The extremists are then caught and apprehended. Despite Maggie trying to share her happiness with Collin, he dismisses her after blaming her for putting his family in danger. So, he decides to leave for New Hampshire along with his family.

Read More: Where is FBI Filmed?