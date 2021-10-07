FBI Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

In the third episode of ‘FBI’ season 4, the team looks into a series of terrorizing bomb explosions in the city. However, the evidence shockingly leads them to a social club attended by military veterans. OA decides to call in a favor from one of his friends, who is a regular attendee of the place. For detailed information on the latest episode, check out the recap. In case you’re wondering about the release date and other details of ‘FBI’ season 4 episode 4, we have got your back. Here’s everything you need to know!

FBI Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date

‘FBI’ season 4 episode 4 is set to air on October 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The network releases new hour-long episodes of the fourth season every Tuesday.

Where to Watch FBI Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

Since ‘FBI’ is a CBS original show, the easiest and most feasible way to watch season 4 episode 4 without any worries is on the channel via your cable subscription at the date and time mentioned above. Having said that, if you don’t have one, you can also stream it on CBS’ official website after its release. You can also watch it live and on-demand on Paramount+. Apart from these options, your paid live-streaming and VOD options include Google Play, Youtube TV, DirecTV, Vudu, FuboTV, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Xfinity, and Spectrum, amongst others.

FBI Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode, titled ‘Know Thyself,’ the team will search for a serial killer who preys on young men who are homeless. It might end up addressing deeper issues that lie at the bottom of every urban section of society. Such cases usually go unnoticed because of the underrepresentation of the homeless community in general. So, the FBI will spring into action and answer their woes! Meanwhile, Tiffany and Scola will not be on the same page as far as the investigation is concerned. This could also bring up issues between them. Here’s a promo of episode 4!

FBI Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode, titled ‘Trauma,’ the agents investigate military veterans grouping together to run terrorist activities. It starts off with an explosion at a courthouse where a little boy secretly had been carrying a bomb inside his backpack. As a result, four people die, and the bomb signature looks horrifyingly similar to an IED from Iraq and another one that goes off in the New Jersey IRS building. On deeper investigation, the agents realize that the suspect had switched backpacks with the little boy.

They find two suspects, one of whom is dead, but they knew each from a private social club for veterans. It turns out that OA is friends with one of the members, an army veteran named Chris. He decides to help the FBI by sneaking into the club for possible leads, and sure enough, they find the bombmaker. His next target is the Army recruiting office, where the agents later round up and save the inhabitants.

The bombers turn out to be veterans who despise the military for personal reasons. Nick Hawthorne, who is in charge of the social club, discloses that the bombings will not halt unless there are military reforms. Chris goes up to Hawthorne, states that he needs to finish the mission, and ultimately kills him. OA then regrets their decision of weaponizing Chris, who has been struggling with his past experiences in Iraq.

