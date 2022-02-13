FBI Season 4 Epsiode 13 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the twelfth episode of ‘FBI’ season 4, a brutal explosion kills an NYPD officer, and evidence further reveals the possibility of another one. The FBI fails to find the second bomb, as a result of which City Councilman Doug Archer ends up dead. They are now certain that a third one is underway, and before any further damage is caused, the FBI must deactivate it at all costs. If you want to know more about the episode, head to the recap. Now, without any further ado, we are excited to share all the details for episode 13!

FBI Season 4 Episode 13 Release Date

The show is currently taking on a break which might be bad news for you. However, once it is over, ‘FBI’ season 4 episode 13 will premiere on February 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The show will then continue to release new hour-long episodes on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch FBI Season 4 Episode 13 Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to watch ‘FBI’ season 4 episode 13 is on CBS via your cable subscription on the date and time mentioned above. Having said that, if you don’t have a cable connection, you can stream the episode on CBS’ official website. Additionally, you can watch it on Paramount+. Apart from these, you have several live-streaming options like Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, FuboTV, and Xfinity. Moreover, you can watch the episode on VOD platforms by exploring options such as Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, or Spectrum.

FBI Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers

Episode 13, titled ‘Price and Prejudice,’ will follow the murder of a Muslim college student and his younger brother. The FBI will try to get to the bottom of this presumed hate crime committed. Through a word with the angered Imam of OA’s former mosque, they will realize the truth behind the murder. These victims are innocent deep down but terrorists in the eyes of the misinformed public. OA will experience a dilemma during the investigation. He will be working with a Muslim anti-terrorist agent who will be dedicated to solving the case with utter disregard for rules which might not sit well with him.

FBI Season 4 Episode 12 Recap

In the eleventh episode of ‘FBI,’ titled ‘Under Pressure,’ Jubal and his team investigate the death of an NYPD officer, who is killed in a bombing. Shortly after, a second one goes off, and the victim, this time is City Councilman Doug Archer. The FBI cannot link the two victims together except for the fact that they operate within the same district. They run a check on all the people who frequent his office, but even that turns out to be futile. So the FBI turns their attention to an extremist group that has been raging about a mass attack.

The officers realize that Oklahoma City is in danger of being majorly bombed. They go undercover to dig out more information, but the gang gets suspicious. They examine the bar hoping to find a listening device, and sure enough, they end up finding the one planted by the FBI. One of their comrades, Collins, is absent for the day, which in turn, makes the group think he is a rat. Right when one of them sets out to kill Collins, Maggie shows up and stops him. The FBI also realizes that one of the extremists is seeking revenge for something.

The officers finally locate the next bomb but are unaware of how to deactivate it. Maggie then gets into the car that contains the bomb and drives it away to an abandoned parking lot. Seconds before it goes off, she runs as fast as she can and comes back alive. The extremists are then caught and apprehended. Despite Maggie trying to share her happiness with Collin, he dismisses her after blaming her for putting his family in danger. So he decides to leave for New Hampshire along with his family.

