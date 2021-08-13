Created by Elan Gale, the dating reality show ‘FBoy Island’ takes place on a tropical island where the need to find love or win money motivates 24 men to impress three young women. The title of the show refers to one-half of the men, who are “self-proclaimed FBoys (or f-boys),” while the other half is reputed to be filled with “nice guys.” In the end, it all boils down to who these women choose, and the winners get the opportunity to earn “up to” $100,000.

A lot of focus unsurprisingly falls upon the “FBoys” who try their best to be worthy of being chosen. For that, they need to leave their womanizing habits behind. After the first season concluded, you must be curious about what lies ahead. Is the show getting another season? To quell your curiosity, here’s everything we know about ‘FBoy Island’ season 2!

FBoy Island Season 2 Release Date

‘FBoy Island’ season 1 premiered on July 29, 2021, on HBO Max and concluded its ten-episode long run on August 12, 2021. The show keeps things fresh by adding interesting elements to every episode, packing it with surprises and revelations.

With respect to the second season, here’s everything you need to know. As of now, HBO Max has not disclosed any information about a potential second season. However, reports suggest that over the premiere weekend, ‘FBoy Island’ became the most-watched reality show on the streaming giant HBOMax. Therefore, there’s a very high chance that the network would recommission the show for a second season soon.

Creator Elan Gale, credited for his work in ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he is excited to watch the show evolve because in his head, “this is, oh, nothing big, maybe just 20 or 30 more years” long. Showrunner Sam Dean’s desire to turn it into a franchise is the cherry on the cake. He said, “It is totally the most modern expression of a dating show that we have for that age group at the moment, and I would love it to branch out.”

Although this raises the show’s chances of returning, the arrival of the Delta variant has caused a stir worldwide. So, filming will inevitably pose a great challenge for the production team. Gale, in fact, is super cautious about the shooting stages. In a statement in the same interview, he said, “We’re not going to do anything until we can be 100 percent sure that we can do it safely, no matter what. It’s just not worth it.” Hence, the only option the creator has is to wait for the metaphorical storm to clear so that he can “explore the depths of the relationships further.”

The filming of the first season of the unique dating reality show likewise happened with strict safety protocols in motion. Therefore, we can be sure that Gale’s statements come from a place of experience, which means that we might be looking at a long wait until the next season drops. So in all probability, we expect ‘FBoy Island’ season 2 to release sometime in Fall or Winter 2022.

FBoy Island Season 2 Host and Cast

The first season features three women – Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig – search for meaningful connections among a pool of 24 gentlemen who were prepared to sweep the ladies off their feet. A few personalities among the men include Andrew Dietz, Anthony Reed, Cameron Brown, Casey Johnson, Charley Santos, Chaun Williams, Chris Gillis, Collin Carter, and many more.

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser serves as the host of season 1. She is highly expected to return in the second season. Even though there have not been any official season 2 casting announcements, Gale has hinted at bringing in a diverse cast. He also seems keen on inviting bisexual men and women for the next installment of the series.

Read More: Where Are FBoy Island Season 1 Couples Now?