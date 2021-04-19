‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 9 is an enjoyable hour of the zombie survival show that delivers a solid payoff for all the buildup over the last few episodes. It finally sees the conflict between Morgan and Virginia comes to a conclusion but not without a few unpredictable twists along the way. You can find a detailed summary of this week’s episode in the recap section below. But before we do that, let’s take a look at what challenges await the group of survivors as they begin a new chapter in their journey in ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 10.

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 10 is slated to release on April 25, 2021, at 9 pm ET on AMC. Subscribers of AMC+ will have the added privilege to watch the episode in advance on April 22, 2021, at 3:01 am ET. The sixth season comprises sixteen episodes, and new episodes air on the network every Sunday.

To watch ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 10 on your TV screens, simply tune in to AMC on the date and time mentioned above. An alternative is to stream the new episode online on AMC’s official site or AMC+ by logging in with an active cable subscription. To watch the new episode, viewers can also turn to live TV streaming and VOD services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Vudu, Spectrum, and Amazon Prime Video. You can also stream the show on Hulu.

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 10, titled ‘Handle With Care,’ will mark a fresh chapter in Morgan’s life as he seems to have finally resolved his violent tendencies. A fallout from Virginia’s death is likely, and Morgan will face challenges in his quest to build a better settlement. The contents of John’s letter to June, which she receives from Jacob in the previous episode, might get revealed and hint at June’s future. Strand could be on his way to search for Madison, and that could make Alicia join his group. Most importantly, Morgan will also have to prepare for the threat bigger than Virginia that Sherry alludes to in the previous episode. Check out the promo below!

The ninth episode of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6, titled ‘Things Left to Do,’ opens with Virginia trying to pry information about Morgan’s whereabouts from Grace and Daniel. After Daniel refuses to reveal anything, Virginia radios Morgan threatening to kill Grace and his unborn child if he doesn’t return Dakota to her. A helpless Morgan arrives without Dakota. Strand manages to convince a few people from Virginia’s settlement to join him after Morgan reveals the truth about Cameron’s death. Sherry’s crew arrives to kill Virginia. In the altercation, Grace and Daniel are taken away, but Virginia is shot and captured by Morgan.

Morgan takes Virginia to the water tower, knowing that he cannot kill her until his friends are safe. There Virginia reveals that Dakota isn’t her sister but her daughter. Sherry catches up with them, but Morgan convinces her to let them go. Once they reach the dam, they are intercepted by Strand’s group and Sherry’s crew. Both parties demand that Morgan hand over Virginia. Upon realizing this, Virginia agrees to let Morgan raise Dakota in his settlement and to release Grace and Daniel. Her condition is that Morgan kills her before either of the two parties can nab her. Morgan proceeds to behead her but cannot go through with it. He wants Virginia to tell Dakota the truth herself and live with her mistakes.

Virginia reveals the truth to Dakota, but it still doesn’t change how Dakota feels about her. Morgan makes a speech and welcomes anyone who wishes to join his settlement. June, Sarah, and Jacob decide to stay and are joined by Daniel and Grace. Strand and Sherry decide against staying and head off with their respective groups. Morgan reveals that he will allow Virginia to leave with Dakota. June comes in to change Virginia’s dressing and empathizes with her by stating her history as a mother who ended up hurting people to protect her child. She pulls out John’s gun and coldly shoots Virginia dead before heading off into the desert alone.

