‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 10 can be seen as the show’s attempt to provide an allegory to the real-world gun control and regulation issue through the lens of its survival theme. The result is a complex narrative filled with nail-biting drama, clever red herrings, and a shocking revelation that changes the status quo of a major character. The episode sees Daniel taking charge of the settlement in Morgan’s absence. You can find detailed highlights of this week’s episode in the recap section. But before that, let’s take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming episode.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 11 will premiere on May 2, 2021, at 9 pm ET on AMC. Subscribers of AMC+ will be able to enjoy the episode in advance on April 29, 2021, from 3 am ET onwards. The sixth season comprises sixteen episodes, and new episodes air on the cable network every Sunday.

Where to Watch Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 11 on your TV screens by tuning in to AMC on the above-mentioned date and time. An alternative is to stream the new episode online on AMC’s official site or AMC+ by logging in with an active cable subscription. To watch the new episode, viewers can also turn to live TV streaming and VOD services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Vudu, Spectrum, and Amazon Prime Video. You can also stream the show on Hulu.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 11 is titled ‘The Holding’ and will likely continue to delve deeper into the troubles Morgan’s new settlement faces. They have already lost a pivotal member in the form of Daniel, and there is also the impending possibility of Alicia joining Strand. As it stands, the threat of “The End is the Begining” people is lurking in the shadows, and Morgan will have to prepare for another war. The episode will see Morgan’s group exploring an underground settlement that will push them further towards the aforementioned threat. Check out the promo for the new episode below:

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 10 Recap

In the tenth episode of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6, titled ‘Handle With Care,’ Strand and the other survivors return to Morgan’s settlement. The groups have gathered to discuss an extremely powerful threat that they cannot face by themselves. While Morgan is out, Daniel is entrusted with the decision-making at the settlement. As per the rules of the settlement, carrying guns is restricted, and the outsiders have to hand over their guns which Daniel locks away in a shed.

While they discuss a potential alliance, an explosion takes place. Everyone begins to suspect each other while Daniel insists that it was an accident. He and Strand argue, but a horde of walkers drawn by the explosion approach the settlement. The outsiders demand their guns to fight the walkers and protect themselves. Daniel reluctantly agrees, but when he goes to retrieve the guns, he finds they are missing.

Daniel devises a plan to catch the culprit and suspects Strand to be behind the stealing of guns. He allows some of the walkers to enter the settlement, and Strand uses a gun he snuck in to protect himself. Daniel accounts this a proof and isolates Strand from the others, believing him to be the culprit. The rest of the walkers are defeated by a returning Morgan who discovers that Daniel is the real culprit. His suppressed memories and trauma leave him with no recollection of his actions. Upon realizing what he has done, Daniel decides to leave the settlement to protect the others from himself.

