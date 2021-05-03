‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 11, titled ‘The Holding,’ sees the group comprising Alicia, Althea, Wes, and Luciana infiltrating “The End is the Begining group’s” settlement and find really how much of a threat they are. The mission quickly goes sideways, and the group is forced to flee.

The episode introduces a new threat in the form of the leader of “The End is the Begining” group, continuing the season’s theme of examining radical leadership. You can find detailed highlights of this week’s episode in the recap section. For those curious about what the future holds for Morgan and his settlement, here’s what you can expect from ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 12.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 12 will air on May 9, 2021, at 9 PM ET on AMC. The new episode will be available to subscribers of AMC+ in advance from May 6, 2021, 3 AM ET onwards. The sixth season comprises sixteen episodes, and new episodes air on the cable network every Sunday.

Where to Watch Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 12 is by tuning in to AMC on your television screens at the above-mentioned date and time. An alternative is to stream the new episode online on AMC’s official site or AMC+ by logging in with an active cable subscription. To watch the upcoming episode, viewers can also turn to live TV streaming and VOD services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Vudu, Spectrum, and Amazon Prime Video. You can also stream the show on Hulu.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12 Spoilers

The twelfth episode of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6, titled ‘In Dreams,’ will focus on Grace. The woman will struggle to cope with her amnesia and will likely be caught up in a mirage of distorted memories that will make up for an exciting and emotional episode. Morgan will also be looking for a way to rescue Alicia. We might get a glimpse of Teddy’s plans for Alicia and Morgan. Check out the promo for the new episode below.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 Recap

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 11 titled ‘The Holding’ opens with a voice narrating how death is a matter of perspective over the visual of Alicia leading a group into an underground bunker of sorts through an elevator. They are greeted by a man named Teddy, the leader of The End is the Beginning community. On the surface, the community appears as another idealistic settlement of survivors, but it is actually a cult. Alicia and the gang have infiltrated the community posing as potential members to obtain intel on their perceived threat.

The End is the Beginning people are using the bodies of walkers to create organic fertilizer for their crops. They also have their own electricity and an efficiently designed plumbing system. While underground, the group discovers Wes’s brother, Derek, is a part of the group and apparently had a hand in the Tanktown attack. Despite this, Wes is intent on convincing his brother to leave with them. However, in a true cultist fashion, no one is allowed to leave.

As the group tries to escape, it is revealed that Derek turned on them and never planned on leaving. Alicia and others are captured and forced into revealing Morgan’s location. Thanks to Wes’s presence of mind, the group engineers another escape and hides in the fertilizing room. Alicia suggests using the solution used to keep the walkers’ bodies to create a fire as a distraction. She decides to stay behind so others can escape. As the cult members dash into the room, Alicia torches it while her friends escape. The closing moments of the episode reveal that Alicia is still alive, and Teddy saved her because he has a purpose for her.

