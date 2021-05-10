‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 12, titled ‘In Dreams,’ that aired on Mother’s Day, is perhaps the show’s saddest episode and delivers one of the cruelest twists in the franchise’s history. It follows Grace, who ends up sixteen years in the future only to realize she is trapped in a trippy dream. When she does wake up, a heartbreaking tragedy befalls her and Morgan. You can find all the major events of this week’s episode detailed in the recap section. For those curious about what new challenges are in store for the band of survivors, here’s what you can expect from ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 13.

The thirteenth episode of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6, titled ‘J.D,’ will introduce the father of John Dorie. June will split from the group to gather more information about the End is the Begining cult. She will be on the lookout for a way to defeat the doomsday cult and run into John’s father during her solo quest. Alicia is still in the clutches of Teddy, and whatever information June might be able to uncover could prove to be crucial in saving her. Having said that, Alicia is completely capable of engineering her own escape. Riley is now in possession of the key, which means the cultists could push their grand scheme into the next phase. You can check out the promo for the new episode below.

In ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 12, titled ‘In Dreams,’ Grace wakes up sixteen years into the future. There she meets a young girl named Athena who takes Grace to her settlement, where an amnesiac Grace meets an aged Morgan. We learn that in this alternate future, Grace died during childbirth. Grace also meets her friends who are content with their lives. When Grace notices that a particular sequence of events, i.e., Athena killing a walker, is repeating on a loop, she realizes that none of it is real, and she is caught up in a dream world.

In the real world, Grace is actually unconscious. In the dream, with the help of Athena’s tape recorder, she manages to hotwire her memories and remembers hiding at a vet’s office with Morgan. With Athena’s help, she heads for the office, but Riley’s men attack the two. Grace and Athena begin to experience similar jolts of excruciating pain. Grace realizes that Athena is her daughter, and she must wake up for Athena to be born. While Grace faces a zombie version of Riley and his men in the dream world, Morgan faces off against them in reality.

In the dream, Grace collapses and seemingly dies only to wake up in the real world. Riley holds the couple at gunpoint and demands the key Morgan has been carrying with him. Grace, unaware that the key can unlock nuclear weapons, makes Morgan hand it over. She is convinced that her daughter will bring everyone together and establish long-standing peace, hinting that Athena is the “key.” In a devastating twist ending, Grace gives birth to her baby, who turns out to be stillborn.

