‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 14 marks the calm before the storm as Teddy’s true motivations begin to peel off slowly. The cult leader puts Alicia through a grueling task that sheds light on some game-changing revelations. If you are looking to catch up on this week’s episode, you can head to the recap section. For those wondering how our favorite survivors will fight back against Teddy, here’s a look at what’s in store for ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 15.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 15 will air on June 6, 2021, at 9 PM ET on AMC. Subscribers of AMC+ will have the added privilege to stream the new episode from June 3, 2021, 3 AM ET onwards. The sixth season comprises sixteen episodes, with a runtime of 41-52 minutes each.

Where to Watch Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 15 by tuning in to AMC on your television screens at the above-mentioned date and time. An alternative is to stream the new episode online on AMC’s official site or AMC+ by logging in with an active cable subscription. To watch the upcoming episode, viewers can also turn to live TV streaming and VOD services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Vudu, Spectrum, and Amazon Prime Video. You can also stream the show on Hulu.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15 Spoilers

The penultimate episode of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 is called ‘USS Pennsylvania’ and alludes to the name of the submarine that is revealed to be crucial to Teddy’s plan. Although Alicia managed to send a warning to Strand, it remains to be seen how quickly Strand can gather the rest of the survivors. The stakes are high, and loyalties will be tested as Teddy’s plan enters the final phase. It is likely that Morgan, Strand, June, and the rest of the survivors will join forces to stop Teddy from succeeding. Check out the promo for the new episode below.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 14 Recap

In ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 14, titled ‘Mother,’ we see a flashback sequence that explains Teddy’s origins. He escaped from prison during the outbreak of the zombie apocalypse. Meanwhile, in the present, Dakota arrives on the bus filled with Teddy’s new recruits. While the cult prepares for relocation, Teddy takes Alicia and Dakota with him on a mission: to recover his mother’s buried body.

During the quest, Alicia is reunited with Cole and the group of stadium survivors who were believed dead. As it turns out, Alicia’s mother, Madison’s sacrifice, allowed the group to escape. However, shortly after escaping, the group became a gang of bandits and now prey on other survivors. After killing the survivors, they allow their victims to turn into walkers. Cole and his group prepare to execute Alicia, Dakota, and Teddy. The gang’s victims are reanimated and attack, killing all of Cole’s companions.

Alicia is forced to kill Cole in self-defense. Later, Teddy reveals that the entire mission was a setup designed to prove to Alicia that her mother’s sacrifice was in vain. He then tells Alicia that the key actually unlocks a submarine and gives him access to nuclear weapons on it. His grand plan? To execute almost all of humanity and star fresh. Alicia sends Strand a wireless message to warn him. Teddy then locks her in an underground bunker, explaining that he believes she is the right person to lead the survivors into the “New Begining.”

