The penultimate episode of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 sees the group of survivors join forces to stop Teddy from triggering a nuclear attack. The fast-paced and action-heavy episode does little in terms of character development and focuses more on building up to a decisive season finale. You can find highlights of this week’s episode in the recap section. Those sweating over the fates of their favorite characters going into the season 6 finale, here’s what’s in store for ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 16.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Release Date

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 16, which is also the season finale, premieres on June 13, 2021, at 9 PM ET on AMC. Folks with an AMC+ subscription will be able to stream the finale in advance of its television broadcast from June 10, 2021, 3 AM ET onwards.

Where to Watch Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Online?

To watch ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 16, tune in to AMC on your television screens at the given date and time. To stream the new episode online, head to AMC’s official site or AMC+ and log in with your active cable subscription. To watch the finale, viewers can also opt for live TV streaming and VOD services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Vudu, Spectrum, and Amazon Prime Video. You can also stream the show on Hulu.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Spoilers

The final episode of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 is called ‘The Beginning,’ which will deal with the aftermath of the missile launch. It seems like the warheads are destined to detonate, and none of our favorite characters outside the submarine are safe. With individual conflicts between characters brimming under the surface for the entire season, the survivors could end up in a state of total anarchy to save themselves. Alicia seems like the only safe character for now. Strand, Morgan, or both could sacrifice themselves in a last-ditch effort to save others. Considering their season-long arcs Teddy, Dakota, Sherry, and Dwight seem like the most obvious candidates who could perish. Here’s a promo for the finale.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15 Recap

In ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 15, titled ‘USS Pennsylvania,’ aboard the eponymous submarine, Teddy prepares to launch the nuclear missiles with the help of Riley and Dakota. Riley being the former Weapons officer of the submarine, is aware of its layout, making Teddy’s job easier.

Meanwhile, Morgan, Strand, and the rest of the survivors face a race against time to reach the submarine and stop the cult leader from committing mass genocide. They arrive at the submarine only to be attacked by a slew of walkers, who were once the submarine’s crew. Elsewhere, Luciana and a group of survivors head to a Naval Base, searching for information to stop the attack.

The band of survivors encounters a room with radioactive waste that suggests something devastating happened on the submarine. Strand and Morgan fight through the walkers making their way towards the control room. However, when they are overwhelmed with walkers, Strand leaves Morgan behind. Dakota attacks Strand, but before she can deliver a decisive blow, Morgan arrives and knocks her out. Strand and Morgan enter the control room, but Teddy and Riley have already launched ten warheads that cannot be stopped. A distressed Morgan blames Strand and asks him, Teddy, and Riley to leave.

