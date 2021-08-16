In the second episode of ‘Fena: Pirate Princess,’ Fena descends into Goblin Island, where she meets Sanada, the protector of a small Japanese community that had saved his people ages ago. Sanada passes along valuable information to Fena and gives away a clear stone that used to be in possession of her father. For a proper understanding of the events taking place in the latest episode, check out the recap. Now, here is everything episode 3 might have in store!

Fena: Pirate Princess Episode 3 Release Date

‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ episode 3 is scheduled to release on August 22, 2021, at 12 am ET on Adult Swim. During its premiere on August 15, 2021, two episodes released back to back but starting this week, the network will roll out one new half-hour-long episode every Sunday.

Where to Watch Fena: Pirate Princess Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ episode 3 as and when it airs on the network at the date and time mentioned above. Using your cable provider login details, you can visit Adult Swim’s official website or app to watch the show there. Live-streaming options are available on Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV. You can also buy/rent the episodes on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. In addition, Crunchyroll users are in luck, as the show is available on the platform here.

Fena: Pirate Princess Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode titled ‘Bar-Baral,’ Fena will attempt to unearth her father’s legacy, bit by bit, as she leaves Goblin Island in the company of an able group of warriors. Her primary focus is to learn the significance of the clear stone, and in one of their layovers in the free town of Bar-Baral, where the crew would be searching for resources, she will find a stone that looks similar to the one she carries with her.

Fena: Pirate Princess Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode of ‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ titled ‘An Inherited Journey,’ Fena, Otto, and Salman escape the island on a raft, but she realizes that not everyone who helped her did so for selfish reasons only. They subsequently land at Goblin Island, which houses a small Japanese community led by Sanada Yukihisam, the protector of the Houtman family. He is indebted to the family because they had saved his shipwrecked great-grandfather long back and handed over effective survival strategies to his crew.

Fena receives a small, clear stone, from Sanada who tells her that her father saved it for her before losing his life on his last voyage. Fena reflects upon her past and takes a closer look at all the warriors who rescued her while taking a tour of the place. Her transformation comes along a few moments later when she cuts her hair and replays her father’s last word, “Eden,” in her head. She sets out to solve the mystery of the stone and Eden in a ship that Sanada gives her along with his chivalrous group of warriors who are ready to risk their lives to protect her.

