Fena: Pirate Princess Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim’s ‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ is a fantasy anime that is set in the 18th Century and revolves around white-haired Fena Houtman, an orphan girl who flees the island of Shangri-La before her oppressors can sell her into marriage. As she sails away from the captors hot on her tail, she finds people connected to her family’s past and uncovers secrets about her identity. ‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ is created by Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G.

Since its premiere in August 2021, the anime has received good reviews for its interesting premise, aesthetically pleasing animation, and bouts of humor and romance scattered amongst the action-packed plotlines. Although many have criticized its rushed ending, others hope to see more of Fena and her friends. So, what’s up with season 2? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ season 2.

Fena: Pirate Princess Season 2 Release Date

‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ season 1 premiered on August 15, 2021, on Adult Swim’s Toonami and Crunchyroll, ahead of its release in Japan on October 3, 2021. The season comprises 12 episodes with a runtime of approximately 25 minutes each. Episodes were released on a weekly basis, with the season finale airing on October 24, 2021.

Well, what’s the news about season 2? As of now, Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have not confirmed the renewal of ‘Fena: Pirate Princess.’ Although the series has garnered an appreciable viewership, it remains to be seen whether the anime’s performance will be enough to warrant a second season. Season 1 resolves all of its main conflicts and sees a happy ending for Fena, Yukimaru, and the rest of the crew. The season finale ties up all loose ends. However, many fans are of the opinion that the season finale — which sees Fena cherishing Yukimaru’s declaration of love — sets the stage for a second season that will explore their relationship in detail. Others point out that The Observer’s comments on seeing Fena attempting to regain her memories indicate that it will again interfere in Fena’s life in an upcoming season.

Clearly, for the purposes of another season, Fena can wind up having new adventures with Yukimaru and her samurai crew. Additionally, the lore of the Maidens of Choosing can be further expanded. Since many believe the first season is hasty in its approach, perhaps the second season can take its time and leisurely explore all the characters and their fates. Thus, we can expect ‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q3 2022. Now, we must wait for an official announcement regarding the future of this romantic adventure anime.

Fena: Pirate Princess Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Fena escapes her life as a servant at a brothel. Aboard a ship with her new samurai friends, she flees the clutches of the British soldiers and attempts to find out about her past. She learns the truth about her identity as a princess and finds out that her ordeals had been a series of tests given by The Observer to ascertain her capabilities. She finds out that she’s the Maiden of Choosing and a descendent of Joan of Arc, with the power to either destroy the world or restart it afresh. She decides to wipe the slate of the world clean and loses all her memories. However, Yukimaru and the crew help her retrace her journey so that she can get back fragments of her memories. Yukimaru confesses his love to a delighted Fena.

If season 2 is a possibility, it can explore more of Fena’s adventures with her crew. New challenges can crop up, and Fena’s abilities might be tested again. The lore of the Maidens of Choosing can also be explored more deeply, with perhaps an emphasis on certain complications that are not outlined in the first season. Fena is likely to learn how to fight as well. Yukimaru may run into trouble, with Fena and the crew having to save him. Since the original conflict pertaining to Fena’s identity is resolved in season 1, the possibilities for season 2 are quite endless.

Read More: Where to Stream Fena: Pirate Princess Online?